Ambati Rayudu Vs HCA: Board To Take Action Against Rayadu For Defamatory Tweet

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) will be taking action against cricketer Ambati Rayudu as retaliation for the cricketer's comments against the board. Rayudu, in a tweet, had alleged that the HCA was influenced with corruption and needed to be fixed in order to better team and player performance. Rayudu recently came out of retirement and led the Hyderabad team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ambati Rayudu gets backing from player and officials

In the tweet that was posted on November 23, Ambati Rayudu urged KT Rama Rao to look into the 'rampant' corruption which is prevalent in the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Rayudu pointed out how the teams were governed by the rich and corrupt who had multiple corruption cases lying dormant against them. Newly elected president of the HCA, Mohammad Azharuddin, called Rayudu a "frustrated cricketer" when reporters sought after his comments on the allegations that Rayudu had made.

Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 23, 2019

Former Hyderabad cricketer Kawaljeet Singh was reported to have supported Rayudu. Singh urged the HCA to listen to Rayudu's complain rather than "trying to browbeat him". Former HCA interim secretary S Venkateswaran also supported Rayudu and added how it is very widely known that the selection process in Hyderabad cricket is full of corruption and many players and parents have raised their concerns with the body. Venkateswaran alleged that HCA officials are valuing monetary gains over talent.

HCA to take action against Ambati Rayudu

Current HCA secretary R Vijayanand told a news outlet that the HCA will be taking action on Ambati Rayudu for his actions. According to Vijayanand, Rayudu's actions brought "disrepute" to the board and needed to be retaliated to. Vijayanand clarified that the official procedure will be followed with the CEO being notified first followed by the Apex Council. On Twitter, Rayudu insisted Mohammad Azharuddin to "isolate himself from the seasoned crooks."

Hi @azharflicks let's not make it personal.da issue is bigger dan us.we both knw wats goin on in hca.u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket.i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks.u wil b savin generations of future cricketers. #cleanuphydcricket — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 24, 2019

