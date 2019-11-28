Ambati Rayudu's Corruption Claims Must Be Investigated: Saad Bin Jung

Former cricketer and author Saad Bin Jung has asked the HCA to address Ambati Rayudu's gripe with the board. Rayudu had earlier called out the corruption in the HCA on Twitter. He had left the board after playing for them in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The HCA is pursuing action against Ambati Rayudu for 'maligning' their image.

Azhar needs time to understand the system

A leading newspaper quoted Jung as he talked about Ambati Rayudu's departure from the Hyderabad team and commended the cricketer for the bravery that he has exhibited. The former cricketer, who used to play for Hyderabad himself, talked about how Rayudu has taken a stand when most people were choosing not to. Rayudu's boldness would motivate other players to rise up and share their stories as well, Jung insisted. He also talked about how the HCA would set the wrong example if they went after Ambati Rayudu instead of taking his comments seriously.

Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it's cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 23, 2019

Earlier this month, Ambati Rayudu urged the Minister of Municipal Administration to address the rampant corruption that prevails in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). Newly-elected HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin had called Rayudu 'a frustrated cricketer' and the HCA had announced that they were going to retaliate to Rayudu's comments by taking action against him. Rayudu's tweet was claimed to be defamatory in nature. Past players and personalities from the board had come out in Rayudu's support and had called for his complaints to be taken seriously instead of being suppressed.

Hi @azharflicks let's not make it personal.da issue is bigger dan us.we both knw wats goin on in hca.u hav a god given opportunity to clean up hyd cricket.i strongly urge u 2 isolate urself from da seasoned crooks.u wil b savin generations of future cricketers. #cleanuphydcricket — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) November 24, 2019

Earlier, Ambati Rayudu had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. However, the middle-order batsman took a U-turn and entered cricket again. He will continue to be a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 IPL.

