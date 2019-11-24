Ambati Rayudu Responds To Mohammad Azharuddin, Tells Him Not To Make It Personal

Ambati Rayadu, who had earlier come out of retirement which he had taken after his World Cup snub, had alleged corruption in the Hyderabad Cricket Association and had requested the Telangana politician KTR to look into the rampant corruption prevailing in the state cricket association on social media. However, the current HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin had called Rayudu a frustrated cricketer. Apart from KTR, the CSK batsman had also tweeted to Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao as well. Meanwhile, it seems that Ambati Rayudu is taking a strong stand on what he had said and has also responded to the former Indian skipper.

Ambati Rayudu responds

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Ambati Rayudu replied to Mohammad Azharuddin by urging him not to make it personal and that the issue was bigger than them as they both knew what is going on in HCA. The veteran middle-order batsman then added that the ex-skipper has a God-given opportunity to clean up Hyderabad Cricket. Rayudu then strongly urged Azhar to isolate himself from the 'seasoned crooks' and thus he will be saving generations of future cricketers. Read Ambati Rayudu's tweet here.

Rayudu retains his place in Chennai Super Kings side

Ambati Rayadu managed to retain his place in the Chennai Super Kings side for the IPL 2020 season. In 2018, he was the top-scorer for Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu scored over 600 runs as the Super Kings went all the way to win the title on their return to the league. after serving a two-year suspension. However, he had a poor season in 2019 as he managed just 282 runs in 17 innings which did hamper his World Cup hopes to a certain extent. Rayudu, who made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2013, featured in 55 ODIs, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.05.

