Amid Warner's 300, Harsha Bhogle Trolls Pakistan's Yasir Shah For 'narrowly Missing' 200

Pakistan bowlers were smashed for all around the park by Australia's batting line-up as the hosts declared after posting a mammoth total of 589 runs. Three of the six bowlers used by Pakistan conceded more than 100 runs in their quota in the first innings, with spinner Yasir Shah giving away 197 runs in his 32 overs with just one maiden and zero wickets. Indian commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to spare a thought for Yasir Shah for narrowly missing out on conceding 200 runs. The right-arm leg-break bowler, who was the joint-fastest to get 100 Test wickets, is known for being an expensive bowler and leaking runs to the opposition. Australia refused to offer any respite to the spinner as he was smashed all around the park, primarily by David Warner and aided by Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, and Marnus Labuschagne.

Harsha Bhogle lauds Warner, trolls Yasir Shah

A 300 is special. @davidwarner31 is making up very quickly for a lean Ashes. And spare a thought for Yasir Shah who is about to go past 200 again — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 30, 2019

Maiden triple ton for David Warner

Australia's David Warner etched his name in the records as he smashed his first-ever Test triple ton against Pakistan in the second Test on Saturday at Adelaide. Warner became the seventh Australian batsman to score a triple ton in the longer format of the game and the second Australian to score a 300 against Pakistan. Warner's 300 is also the first triple century scored at the Adelaide Oval as the previous best belonged to Don Bradman (299*) against South Africa in 1932.

Steve Smith breaks Don Bradman's 73-y.o record

World number one Test batsman Steve Smith went past Test legend Don Bradman's 73-year-old record to become the fastest individual to reach 7000 runs in just 126 innings. Steve Smith became the eleventh Australian player to reach 7000 runs as he batted along with David Warner to put pressure on Pakistan on Day two of the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. Steve Smith had vowed to not take Pakistan and Yasir Shah lightly after having been pointed out that Yasir Shah had got rid of him seven times.

