Amit Mishra Net Worth, IPL 2020 Price And Personal Life Of Delhi Star On 38th Birthday

Indian cricketer Amit Mishra made his international debut in an ODI against South Africa in 2003. However, it was during his match-winning performance on his Test debut against Australia five years later when he became a household name among cricket lovers across the country. The seasoned leg-spinner has represented his country in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was an integral member of the Indian Test line-up that remained the World No.1 side in the ICC rankings between 2009 and 2011.

The Haryana-based player turned 38 on Tuesday, November 24. To commemorate the 38th Amit Mishra birthday, here is a look at some details regarding his net worth, his salary from the Delhi franchise for participating in the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season and his personal life.

ICC celebrates 38th Amit Mishra birthday

Happy birthday to India spinner @MishiAmit!#DidYouKnow he was the sixth 🇮🇳 player to take a five-wicket haul on debut in men's Tests. He returned 5/71 against Australia in Mohali in 2008 👏 pic.twitter.com/Hln1L8ljEF — ICC (@ICC) November 24, 2020

How much is Amit Mishra net worth?

According to taddlr.com, the Amit Mishra net worth is estimated to be ₹22 crore (US$3 million). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from Haryana Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Haryana.

How much is Amit Mishra Dream11 IPL 2020 salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, the 38-year-old became one of the 12 cricketers to be retained by the Delhi franchise from their squad of the 2019 season. As per the signing, the Amit Mishra IPL 2020 price for the 2020 season is ₹4 crore (US$560,000).

Amit Mishra house and personal life details

Amit Mishra was born on November 24, 1982 in Faridabad, Haryana. According to findsr.in, his house is located in Delhi where he continues to live. Here is a glimpse of Amit Mishra house along with him and some of his family members.

BCCI celebrates Amit Mishra birthday occasion

Disclaimer: The above Amit Mishra net worth and Amit Mishra IPL 2020 price from Delhi information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Amit Mishra net worth and Amit Mishra IPL 2020 price figures.

