Virat Kohli Vs Rohit Sharma Captaincy Debate Trends On Twitter Ahead Of Australia Tour

Team India's 'split captaincy' debate has sparked ever since Rohit Sharma led Mumbai to their fifth IPL title. Fans, as well as, former cricketers and commentators have been weighing in on the debate, giving their views about the same. The debate doesn't seem to end as fans once again started sharing their views on the split captaincy debate.

Fans spark Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma captaincy debate on Twitter

Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans expressed their opinion and fueled the debate further. While some fans urged the BCCI to appoint Rohit as the skipper of the limited-overs teams, others requested the board to let him take over after the first Test when Virat Kohli flies back to India to be with wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of his first child. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

Guys ! I know it's hard to hear for Virat Kohli fans but, Gambhir is right today . Rohit Sharma is far far better captain for team India in T20 than Kohli. Kohli is a world class player, but when it comes to captaincy in shorter formats, he lacks the counter attack capabilities ! pic.twitter.com/hr5RiQerkb — Kaustuv Dwivedi (@dwivedi_kaustuv) November 23, 2020

Acc. to Gambhir , if kohli hand's over his captaincy to Rohit.

Indian team: pic.twitter.com/odlGOUfSYJ — Sajal Singh (@snoopy__004) November 23, 2020

If we pick players for internationals from IPL performance then why don't we drop rohit bcoz of ipl performances. https://t.co/5QGfhnDfHQ — A (@_shortarmjab_) November 23, 2020

Kohli not a bad captain, but Rohit is better: Gambhir



"Rohit Sharma as a captain is slightly better than Virat Kohli".- Parthiv patel



India would be a better #T20 team with Rohit Sharma as captain - Michael Vaughan (kohli's fan)@ImRo45 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r6P1YuyJ4T — Rohit Stans Telugu (@Rohit_Stans) November 24, 2020

Parthiv Patel (in Star Sports) said "Who takes a better decision, Who reads the game better, Who makes a better decision in a pressure situation to make team win - in these things Rohit Sharma as a captain is slightly better than Virat Kohli". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 23, 2020

Don't know why are people even saying that "Rohit Sharma is a better T20 Captain than Virat" 😭

Please, you are disrespecting Rohit by comparing him to some random guy.



Instead accept the reality that it is misfortune for #TeamIndia that it doesn't have Rohit as its T20 Captain. — Saish 💫 (@CricketSaish45) November 23, 2020

Rohit Sharma injury

Rohit Sharma was left out of the Indian squad due to a hamstring injury and was replaced by KL Rahul, who is set to be Virat Kohli's deputy in ODIs, as well as, T20Is against Australia. After the squad was announced, it was revealed that the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the fitness of Rohit before taking a final call. The Mumbai skipper is currently at the NCA in Bangalore where he is undergoing rehab.

Indian fans will hope that Rohit recovers in time ahead of the India vs Australia 2020 Test series as if he misses out on the series, it will be a huge blow for Team who are set to be without Kohli's services for the final three Tests. The Indian captain won't be a part of the India squad for Australia 2020 for the last three Tests against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021.

Meanwhile, the India vs Australia 2020 tour which is set to get underway on Friday, November 27 is one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the years. India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December). Kohli will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests.

