Amit Mishra Questions BCCI Over Shock Sacking From Indian Team In 2016

Making a place in the Indian team is an immensely difficult task for a cricketer in the country. It is all the more tougher to maintaining his place in the squad. There is huge pressure on the players to perform because of the cut-throat competition. Sometimes, players are sidelined due to injuries, which also ends up ruining their careers because another player cashes in on the opportunity.

Amit Mishra seeks answers for his axing from team India

One such player is leg-spinner Amit Mishra who hasn't been offered opportunities despite performing consistently in the Ranji Trophy. Amit Mishra has also had decent outings in the IPL in the past two editions where he grabbed 23 wickets in 21 matches. However, these performances haven't helped him make a comeback into the national team. The 37-year-old hasn't featured in Indian colours since he suffered an injury in the T20I series against England in February 2017.

Recently, in interaction with SportsTak, Amit Mishra questioned being dropped from the national side. Amit Mishra said he still questions as to why this happened to him. He added that no one has been able to give him a satisfactory answer.

Amit Mishra also said that it was a rule in the team that if someone was forced out with an injury, he would come back to the team. He pointed out that Wriddhiman Saha made a comeback after an 18-month injury layoff and added that he can't say why did the same not happen with him.

Amit Mishra further said that even when he was in form, whenever the axe needed to fall on someone, it had to be him. Amit Mishra said he received no message from the selectors or the team management on what he needed to do for increasing his chances to make a comeback. Amit Mishra also expressed that he wishes to play for India one last time, preferably in the T20I format. Amit Mishra also claimed that if he got the kind of support MS Dhoni received from Sourav Ganguly, he could have gone on to play 70-80 Tests.

IMAGE COURTESY: AMIT MISHRA TWITTER