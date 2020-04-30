CSK Star Dwayne Bravo Considers Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant As Future Of Indian Cricket

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Due to his hilarious on-field antics, the cricketer is quite a fan favourite among Indian fans. He is known for his aggressive batting in the middle-order and his accurate bowling during the death overs in limited overs cricket for both West Indies and CSK. Quite recently, the cricketer was involved in an interview with expert cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Also Read | Dwayne Bravo Confirms Working On Song To Pay CSK 'Thala' MS Dhoni Special Tribute

CSK Dwayne Bravo hails youngsters in IPL

Dwayne Bravo has often gone on record in the past to credit MS Dhoni and CSK for showing faith in his abilities. The cricketer praises the IPL and believes that the tournament has groomed and unearthed many talented cricketers over the years. During an online interview with Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, the commentator asked the cricketer if there are any youngsters whom he believes to be the stars of the future.

Dwayne Bravo named dynamic Indian batsman Rishabh Pant as someone who is going to “take the world by storm”. The all-rounder described Rishabh Pant as someone who is still young and quite dangerous with the bat. Bravo also spoke out in favour of West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran in the same vein and lauded the attacking batting approach of both youngsters.

Also Read | Dwayne Bravo Opens Up On Enjoying Bullying CSK Teammate Ambati Rayudu Jokingly

Dwayne Bravo musical tribute for CSK skipper MS Dhoni

On April 20, CSK shared a glimpse of Dwayne Bravo’s MS Dhoni tribute song titled Number 7 on their social media platforms. Apart from praising the likes of Rishabh Pant in the chat with Harsha Bhogle, the cricketer also said that he has been working on his tribute of late for his CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Dwayne Bravo said that the song is yet to be composed and he is still in the middle of adding some lyrics into it.

Also Read | Dwayne Bravo Reveals The Cricketing Bond That He Shares With His CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant in IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Rishabh Pant became one of the 12 cricketers to be retained by the Delhi Capitals franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. The franchise retained the cricketer for US$1.1 million (₹8 crore). Rishabh Pant has been part of the Delhi Capitals unit since IPL 2016.

Also Read | Dwayne Bravo Reveals MS Dhoni Defeated Him In 'sprint Between Wickets Race' Post IPL Final