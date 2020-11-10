Amit Mishra's Special Gesture For Delhi Teammates Before Dream11 IPL Final Impresses Fans

On Tuesday, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi side will be playing the biggest match in the history of the franchise when they take the field against a formidable Mumbai side led by Rohit Sharma in Dubai for the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. This is Delhi's maiden entry in the final of the competition, having missed the chance last season after losing in the playoffs. Ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Delhi final, Delhi leg spinner Amit Mishra posted a special message for his side.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Amit Mishra post special message ahead of Mumbai vs Delhi final

Amit Mishra was a part of Delhi side in the early stages of the tournament, before being ruled out by injury. The Amit Mishra injury news came out following the completion of Delhi's match versus Kolkata in Sharjah on October 3, 2020. The veteran leg spinner had sustained the injury into the ring finger of his bowling arm. He was later replaced by Praveen Dubey in the side.

Ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 final, Amit Mishra took to Twitter and wrote an encouraging message for his teammates. In the message, he even asked fans to support and show their love to Delhi. Following Mishra's message, Delhi's official Twitter handle not only retweeted the tweet but also posted a message. Here are the tweets -

Enroute Dubai to support my boys @DelhiCapitals who have made me and Delhi proud by reaching the finals. Request all you guys to support and show us all the love as always. All the best. Come on Delhi, let's do it.#MumbaiIndians vs #DelhiCapitals#JSW #GMRSports pic.twitter.com/Kmg37376hP — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 10, 2020

We are in this together, Mishi bhai 😎💙 https://t.co/w41eUi8U6M — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) November 10, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Delhi prediction

Speaking about the Mumbai vs Delhi prediction ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020 final, Mumbai will start as favourites to retain the trophy. Having lifted the trophy four times, Mumbai are eyeing their fifth title. Apart from retaining the title, Mumbai are also on the verge of making history by becoming only the second team after CSK to retain the tile.

For Delhi, this will be their first shot at the glory and they will look to make it count. The team has looked good throughout the tournament even when the chips were down for them. The pressure of the final will be altogether a different experience but the young guns of Delhi would look to absorb the pressure and bring their A-game versus Mumbai.

The last time these two teams met each other was at the same venue in Qualifier 1 where it was the Men in Blue who thrashed Delhi by 57 runs. It will be interesting to see how both sides go about their team combinations in the all-important Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

Image Source: IPL / Twitter

