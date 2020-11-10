Dream11 IPL 2020 Final Mumbai Vs Delhi Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Update

Mumbai will lock horns with Delhi in the final of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). While Mumbai will play to win a record fifth title, Delhi will look to lay hands on their maiden Dream11 IPL trophy.

The last time these two teams met each other was at the same venue in Qualifier 1 where it was the Men in Blue who thrashed Delhi by 57 runs. It will be interesting to see how both sides go about their team combinations in the all-important Dream11 IPL 2020 Final. Ahead of Tuesday's fixture, here is a look at the Mumbai vs Delhi weather forecast, Mumbai vs Delhi pitch report and details for the Mumbai vs Delhi live scores and the Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming details.

Mumbai vs Delhi weather forecast

The temperature in Dubai has reduced considerably in the last couple of weeks which is why the weather during Mumbai vs Delhi final will be pleasant. It rained a bit a couple of days prior to the final, however, skies are expected to remain clear for the much-awaited fixture. According to Accuweather, the temperature in Dubai is expected to be around 29°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages to 27°C at around 11:00 PM (IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 58-66%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Mumbai vs Delhi final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Mumbai vs Delhi pitch report

In the last couple of weeks, there has been a lot of dew in Dubai which is supposed to make the batting easier, however, it hasn't been the case as the teams batting second have struggled immensely here in the last fortnight or so. In the last six games, the average first innings score in Dubai has been 193 and the teams chasing have won two and lost four. Moreover, both Mumbai and Delhi have won their last games while batting first which is why the captain winning the toss would once again look to bat first in this pressure-laden Dream11 IPL 2020 Final.

Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming and live score details

For the Mumbai vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, November 10. For Mumbai vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

