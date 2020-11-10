Dream11 IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Thank Support Staff Ramesh & Mangesh In Heartfelt Video

Mumbai franchise have had a remarkable Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign and it will be safe to say that they have been the most consistent team of the tournament. Courtesy of their excellent performances, the Men in Blue became the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Rohit Sharma's men subsequently beat Delhi in Qualifier 1 to secure a place in the final and now they have a golden opportunity to defend their title.

Mumbai franchise laud staff members Ramesh and Mangesh for unwavering support

Mumbai players have been in sensational form in the ongoing competition with each player contributing to their wins throughout the season. We often see players getting all the credit for the team's success, however, there are a lot more people who work behind the curtains away from the limelight yet contribute immensely.

On Monday, the Mumbai players paid tribute to their staff members Ramesh and Mangesh, who have been associated with the franchise for several years now. The official Instagram handle of the Mumbai franchise posted a video where all the players are seen expressing their gratitude towards Ramesh and Mangesh who make sure of their well-being and ensure that all the off-field demands of the players are met without any hassles.

In the video, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult and head coach Mahela Jayawardene among others are seen speaking about how Ramesh and Mangesh have supported them throughout the ongoing competition. As soon as the video was posted, fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming comments. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the Mumbai franchise for acknowledging the work of the crew.

Meanwhile, Mumbai will lock horns with Delhi in the final of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, November 10 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). While Mumbai will play to win a record fifth title, Delhi will look to lay hands on their maiden Dream11 IPL trophy. According to our Mumbai vs Delhi prediction, it's Rohit Sharma's side who are favourites to win the contest.

Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming

For the Mumbai vs Delhi live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, November 10. For Mumbai vs Delhi live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Mumbai vs Delhi live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

