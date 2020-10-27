Sunil Gavaskar Questions BCCI's Transparency On Rohit Sharma's Exclusion From Indian Team?

Several eyebrows were raised after opening batsman Rohit Sharma was left out of the India squad for Australia tour that was announced on Monday. While the Mumbai skipper has missed the last two Dream11 IPL games with an injury, many expected the 33-year-old to be back playing soon. However, after Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the Indian squad, several fans and pundits have asked questions about the batsman’s injury, with Sunil Gavaskar responding to the development as well.

Indian selectors don’t name @ImRo45 in any of the 3 formats for a tour ending mid January (the release says @BCCI medical team will monitor his progress). And the same evening @mipaltan upload pictures of him practising. What’s the catch here? — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 26, 2020

Rohit Sharma not picked for India squad for Australia tour, to be assessed later

Rohit Sharma was not picked for any of the squads that were announced by the BCCI on Monday. The Board disclosed that the player’s fitness will be monitored by the BCCI medical team in the future, with a final decision on the batsman’s availability to be taken at a later date. Rohit Sharma has missed Mumbai’s last two Dream11 IPL 2020 games after picking up a hamstring injury against Punjab.

Sunil Gavaskar asks for transparency on the Rohit Sharma injury

Although Rohit Sharma has missed the last two Dream11 IPL 2020 games, the batsman has been seen practising in the nets. A couple of tweets posted by the Mumbai social media accounts show the skipper training in full flow in the nets. After Rohit Sharma’s exclusion, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has asked the BCCI for some clarity on the issue.

Speaking during Punjab vs Kolkata post-match show aired on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar suggested that every Indian cricket fan deserves to know the true extent of the batsman’s injury. Talking about the clips showing Rohit Sharma practising in the nets, Sunil Gavaskar admitted that he is unsure about the player’s injury. Calling for a bit of transparency, Sunil Gavaskar asked the BCCI to be open and explain to everyone what the problem actually is with Rohit Sharma.

While discussing Rohit Sharma’s exclusion, Sunil Gavaskar admitted that he can understand why the franchise may not communicate the true extent of the injury, since they don’t want to give a psychological advantage to others by giving their hand away. However, the iconic batsman explained that when it comes to the Indian team, everyone deserves to know about the player’s availability, especially with Test matches more than a month away. While concluding, Sunil Gavaskar claimed that every Indian fan deserves to know the status of their key players.

Image Credits: Mumbai Twitter, PTI

