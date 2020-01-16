One More Day?: Amul's Topical Ad On ICC's Proposal Of 4-day-Test Matches Is On Point

As the mild quarrel over the proposed idea of four-day test continues, Amul has come out with its unique doodle for ICC proposal of four-day Tests matches replacing traditional five days. There has been a debate that has been doing the rounds in the cricketing community recently over the idea of having four-day Tests instead of five after the International Cricket of Council (ICC) had put forth the proposal to trim the traditional format by a day to accommodate more short-format games.

What grabs eyeballs in the doodle is that it shows Indian skipper insisting to stick with regular five days Test match. The skipper had earlier made his stance very clear on the subject, refuting the idea.

#Amul Topical: ICC proposal of four- day Tests matches replacing five days! pic.twitter.com/fwm91aSus7 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) January 14, 2020

The ICC wants to try out four-day Tests primarily to free up space in the crowded calendar and use that time for the commercially lucrative shorter formats.

Kohli Not In Favour Of Four-day Tests

Indian captain Virat Kohli had strongly opposed the "four-day Test" proposed by the ICC as he is not in favour of any alterations which hurts the sanctity of the traditional five-day format. The ICC wants to try out the four-day Test matches during the next FTP cycle between 2023-2031 in order to get more free days for the commercially lucrative shorter formats. While this is at the proposal stage, Cricket Australia had expressed its intention of trying out the format even though senior bowler Nathan Lyon termed it "ridiculous".

"According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can't be tinkered with too much. I don't believe so," Kohli, one of the biggest names in world cricket, told media persons on the eve of the first T20 against Sri Lanka.

