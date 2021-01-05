AMY W Vs SHN W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 India Nippon Cup Match Preview

Ameya Sports will take on Sheen Sports in the league match of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 on Tuesday, January 5. The match will be played at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru from 1:30 PM IST onwards. Here, we take a look at AMY W vs SHN W live scores, AMY W vs SHN W match prediction and AMY W vs SHN W playing 11.

AMY W vs SHN W Dream11 prediction: AMY W vs SHN W live match preview

Both teams won their opening match on the first day of the tournament and will be looking to make it two wins out of two as they face each other on Tuesday. Ameya Sports beat Heron Sports in their opening match by 4 wickets. Heron Sports, batting first, scored 144/2 after a fine batting performance from Gnanananda Divya who remained unbeaten with 87 runs. Needing 145 to win, Ameya Sports' run-chase was led by Nikki Prasad who was the top-scorer for the side with 61 runs.

Sheen Sports on the other hand won their opening match by 22 runs versus Kini RR Sports. Batting first, Sheen could only post 135/4 with Jemimah Rodrigues (51 runs) and Deepti Sharma (47 not out) being the major contributors with the bat for the side. Kini RR Sports were stopped at 113/9 by Sheen bowlers with Niranjana Nagarajan and Simren Henry picking up 2 wickets apiece. Deepti Sharma bowled brilliantly conceding 6 runs in 4 overs and picking up 1 wicket.

AMY W vs SHN W Dream11 prediction: Probable AMY W vs SHN W Dream11 playing 11

AMY W: Prerna Rajesh, Thirush Kamini, Nikki Prasad, Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Mona Meshram, Anuja Patil, Akanksha Kohli, Shreyanka Patil, Netravathi, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar.

SHN W: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Jahnavi, Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Ananya Subash, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Nirmitha.

AMY W vs SHN W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for AMY W vs SHN W Dream11 team

Nikki Prasad

Veda Krishnamurthy

Deepti Sharma

Jemimah Rodrigues

AMY W vs SHN W match prediction: AMY W vs SHN W Dream11 team

AMY W vs SHN W live: AMY W vs SHN W match prediction

As per our AMY W vs SHN W Dream11 prediction, SHN W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The AMY W vs SHN W Dream11 prediction, top picks and AMY W vs SHN W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AMY W vs SHN W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricsay / Youtube

