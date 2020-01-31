NZ Vs Ind: Indian Fans Seen With 'We Miss You Dhoni' Placards After Sanju Samson Dismissal

The T20I action between India and New Zealand resumed on January 31 at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington. MS Dhoni, who last represented India at the semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, continues his sabbatical break from international cricket. His stay away from the field has left his fans wondering on whether the cricketer will ever play for India again.

NZ vs Ind: Fans miss MS Dhoni after Sanju Samson’s early dismissal

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was brought back into the line-up, which has extended the limited number of opportunities he has received by the team management. However, the youngster failed to make the most of it once again as he was sent packing for just 8 runs. After he was sent back to the pavilion, a section of the crowd was spotted holding a ‘We Miss You Dhoni’ banner.

MS Dhoni is widely considered to be one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time. He is also commended for his leadership abilities as he led India to historic World T20 2007 and 2011 World Cup titles. During the entirety of his break from international cricket, MS Dhoni's fans have been rooting for him to make a comeback to the national side.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni to resume his CSK role

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was retained for ₹15 crore by the franchise. MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles ever since the tournament inaugurated in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK won the IPL titles in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

