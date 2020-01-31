Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

NZ Vs Ind: Sanju Samson Trolled By Twitterati After Disappointing Performance

Cricket News

NZ vs Ind: Sanju Samson was trolled online after the right-hander failed to make an impact in his comeback game. Samson was dismissed for just 8 runs.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
NZ vs Ind

India trumped New Zealand in a thrilling Super Over affair at Hamilton to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Their series-capturing win gave the Indian team management an opportunity to test youngsters ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. For instance, regular opener Rohit Sharma was rested for the fourth T20I in favour of young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson.

Also Read | BCCI Faces Fans' Wrath As Sanju Samson Finds No Place In NZ T20I Squad, Pant Cited

NZ vs Ind: Sanju Samson trolled on Twitter for making a failed comeback

Sanju Samson failed to make an impact on his comeback. The right-hander was dismissed after scoring just 8 runs from 5 balls. He played across the line and induced a top-edge straight to Mitchell Santner off the bowling of Scott Kuggeleijn. Upon his dismissal, fans took to Twitter and brutally trolled the Rajasthan Royals cricketer. Check out some of the most hilarious tweets hurled towards Sanju Samson on the micro-blogging site.  

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: New Zealand's Tallest Cricketer To Hurl Bouncers At Indian Batsmen In ODIs

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Wellington T20I Due To Shoulder Injury

Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 4th T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Indian Fans Seen With 'We Miss You Dhoni' Placards After Sanju Samson Dismissal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU COUNCILLOR FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST ANURAG THAKUR FOR HIS CONTROVERSIAL REMARK
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
ISRO READYING FOR LOW COST SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLES
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA