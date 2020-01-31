NZ Vs Ind: Sanju Samson Trolled By Twitterati After Disappointing Performance

India trumped New Zealand in a thrilling Super Over affair at Hamilton to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Their series-capturing win gave the Indian team management an opportunity to test youngsters ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. For instance, regular opener Rohit Sharma was rested for the fourth T20I in favour of young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson.

NZ vs Ind: Sanju Samson trolled on Twitter for making a failed comeback

Sanju Samson failed to make an impact on his comeback. The right-hander was dismissed after scoring just 8 runs from 5 balls. He played across the line and induced a top-edge straight to Mitchell Santner off the bowling of Scott Kuggeleijn. Upon his dismissal, fans took to Twitter and brutally trolled the Rajasthan Royals cricketer. Check out some of the most hilarious tweets hurled towards Sanju Samson on the micro-blogging site.

Today Sanju Samson miss golden opportunity

Best of luck for Next Game #INDvsNZ#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/bdtxGPk6Sx — Sushil Jamdade (@Sushiljamadade) January 31, 2020

#NZvIND#INDvNZ



Rishabh Pant watching Sanju Samson getting out on 8 runs pic.twitter.com/dNcK4ZsCaK — Sarcastic Patriotic Indians (@SARCASTIC_PI) January 31, 2020

Sanju samson is perfect example of how people showoff's in social media v/s what they actually are doing... https://t.co/pQt3W8wK0A — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 31, 2020

Sanju Samson after hitting six every time #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/oT8bgb3Rv1 — Tushar (@tushartweets13) January 31, 2020

SANJU SAMSON PLAYS A LOOSE SHOT AND THREW HIS WICKET ONLY IN 2ND OVER.



LE RISHABH PANT* pic.twitter.com/2mq7M24wlf — SHUBHMEN GIRL (@shubhmen_popa) January 31, 2020

Rishabh Pant While Watching Sanju Bat Today:-

See just the way I’ve told you , Sanju Samson is a flop 🤷🏻‍♂️

RISHAB PANT is a much better wk batsman than KL RAHUL too

Never less Rishabh will bash RCB in IPL then only Virat Kohli will think about him 😌#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/tGltY9zY3G — Shivam Malik (@shivammalik_) January 31, 2020

