NZ Vs Ind: Sanju Samson Trolled By Twitterati After Disappointing Performance

India trumped New Zealand in a thrilling Super Over affair at Hamilton to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series. Their series-capturing win gave the Indian team management an opportunity to test youngsters ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. For instance, regular opener Rohit Sharma was rested for the fourth T20I in favour of young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson.
Also Read | BCCI Faces Fans' Wrath As Sanju Samson Finds No Place In NZ T20I Squad, Pant Cited
Sanju Samson failed to make an impact on his comeback. The right-hander was dismissed after scoring just 8 runs from 5 balls. He played across the line and induced a top-edge straight to Mitchell Santner off the bowling of Scott Kuggeleijn. Upon his dismissal, fans took to Twitter and brutally trolled the Rajasthan Royals cricketer. Check out some of the most hilarious tweets hurled towards Sanju Samson on the micro-blogging site.
Today Sanju Samson miss golden opportunity— Sushil Jamdade (@Sushiljamadade) January 31, 2020
Best of luck for Next Game #INDvsNZ#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/bdtxGPk6Sx
#NZvIND#INDvNZ— Sarcastic Patriotic Indians (@SARCASTIC_PI) January 31, 2020
Rishabh Pant watching Sanju Samson getting out on 8 runs pic.twitter.com/dNcK4ZsCaK
Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: New Zealand's Tallest Cricketer To Hurl Bouncers At Indian Batsmen In ODIs
Sanju samson is perfect example of how people showoff's in social media v/s what they actually are doing... https://t.co/pQt3W8wK0A— Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 31, 2020
#NZvIND— Rahul (@iamRahul66) January 31, 2020
Rishabh Pant after watching Sanju Samson's inning : 😂 pic.twitter.com/SvOBd05CEx
Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of Wellington T20I Due To Shoulder Injury
Sanju Samson after hitting six every time #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/oT8bgb3Rv1— Tushar (@tushartweets13) January 31, 2020
SANJU SAMSON PLAYS A LOOSE SHOT AND THREW HIS WICKET ONLY IN 2ND OVER.— SHUBHMEN GIRL (@shubhmen_popa) January 31, 2020
LE RISHABH PANT* pic.twitter.com/2mq7M24wlf
Also Read | NZ Vs IND Dream11 4th T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details
Rishabh Pant While Watching Sanju Bat Today:-— Shivam Malik (@shivammalik_) January 31, 2020
See just the way I’ve told you , Sanju Samson is a flop 🤷🏻♂️
RISHAB PANT is a much better wk batsman than KL RAHUL too
Never less Rishabh will bash RCB in IPL then only Virat Kohli will think about him 😌#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/tGltY9zY3G
Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Indian Fans Seen With 'We Miss You Dhoni' Placards After Sanju Samson Dismissal