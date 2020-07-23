Anderson Amazed By Stokes' All-round Prowess, Predicts He'll Emerge One Of England's Best

England's leading wicket-taker in the red-ball format James Anderson feels that Ben Stokes is fast-emerging as the side's best all-rounder after his all-round show against the West Indies at Old Trafford. Stokes' 176-run-knock and 78-run rapid-fire knock coupled with three wickets at Manchester plummeted the Durham all-rounder to the top on the ICC rankings - making him the number one Test all-rounder & number three on Test batsmen rankings. Stokes has had a phenomenal year ever since the World Cup in 2019 and has gone to play a key role in England's path of success with consistent all-round performances when the team needs it the most.

'Becoming the best all-rounder...'

James Anderson opined that Stokes' ability to fit into any side as a batsman without his bowling or fielding spoke volumes about the Durham all-rounder. The veteran pacer hailed Stokes' bowling, pointing out that he was getting better with each match and predicted Stokes could 'get into a lot of teams’ bowling attacks'. Terming the feeling of watching a 'talented' Stokes first-hand as an amazing experience, Anderson claimed that Stokes was the best all-rounder that he had played with. Further, Anderson opined that Stokes was emerging as the best all-rounder England had ever had and was going on to become any better, without any doubts.

'Mr. Incredible'

Skipper Joe root showered praise on Ben Stokes for his ability to come out and play through a range of gears and situations. Calling him a 'genuine all-rounder', Root said that Stokes possessed the quality to turn around any game in a flash. The England skipper compared Ben Stokes to the cartoon character 'Mr. Incredible', explaining how the all-rounder resembled the character as well as possessed superpowers to display a consistent all-round prowess. Root said that sky was the limit for Stokes and that he was aiming to become better with each passing day, leading the way from the front for the rest of his side.

England level series

Ben Stokes delivered crucial contributions with bat and ball to lead England to a 113-run win over the West Indies late on the final day of the second test, tying the three-match series at 1-1 on Monday. Needing to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy, the West Indies was dismissed for 198 with 14.5 overs and one hour left of a test played at an empty Old Trafford. The third test starts on Friday which will also be in Manchester.

