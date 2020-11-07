Andhra T20 League KIN XI Vs CPN XI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, 2nd SF Preview

Kings XI will face off against Champions XI in the second semi-final of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, November 7. The match will be played at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram and the game will begin at 1:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the KIN XI vs CPN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

Andhra T20 Live: KIN XI vs CPN XI preview

Kings XI have been one of the top-performing teams in the Andhra T20 League, and are second in the points table, with eight wins in 10 games. Kings XI won their last game against Chargers by 27 runs. The Champions are third on the points table. with five wins and 10 games. Champions were defeated by the Titans last time out and will look to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Kings XI are favourites and are likely to register another win in Vizianagaram. Champions have the potential to mount an upset and clinch the victory on Saturday.

KIN XI vs CPN XI pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex has offered assistance to both the batsmen and bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to reap benefits from the cloudy conditions and are likely to dominate the clash. We have not witnessed high-scoring matches in the competition so far, with teams expected to score in the region of 140. According to Accuweather, the weather is likely to be sunny on Saturday, with very less chances of rain.

KIN XI vs CPN XI probable line-ups

Champions XI: B Munish Varma, M Vamsi (WK), P Subramanyan, Ricky Bhui (C), Ashwin Hebbar, L Rakesh Augustine, S Zaheer Abbas, S Kishore, A Vinay Kumar, BV Reddy, T Siva Kumar

Kings XI: M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, MA Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, V Sanjay Naidu, Naren Reddy, S Ashish, A Pranay Kumar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Chengalpet Rajan Ganeshwar, M Ravi Kiran.

KIN XI vs CPN XI live streaming details: How to watch KIN XI vs CPN XI live in India?

The Andhra T20 live matches will not be available for the TV audiences in India, as it is not a televised event. However, fans who wish to follow the KIN XI vs CPN XI live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. The Dream Sports-owned sports content aggregator has bagged the streaming rights for the Andhra T20 live in India. One can visit the social media pages of Andhra Cricket Association for KIN XI vs CPN XI live scores.

