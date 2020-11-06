Andhra T20 League TN XI Vs CHA XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Titans XI to take on Chargers XI in the 1st semi-final of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, November 7. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 AM IST. Here is a look at the TN XI vs CHA XI live streaming info, how to watch TN XI vs CHA XI live in India and where to catch TN XI vs CHA XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: TN XI vs CHA XI live streaming info and preview

Both the teams have had a contrasting campaign so far in the Andhra T20 League. After playing 10 matches each in the group stage, Titans XI and Chargers XI will meet in a knockout clash. Titans XI have been the most dominant team of the competition. They are the table toppers with 16 points and have lost only two matches in the league.

Chargers XI on the other hand have not had a very successful run. Despite making it to the top four, they have only three wins to their name in the tournament. The contest is of utmost importance for both, as it could shatter the fortunes of the losing side. Considering the form and records of both the teams, Titans XI will have an upper-hand going into the contest.

TN XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Weather report

As for the weather, showers are expected before the start of the match. The conditions will be cloudy during the game, however, there are no chances of rain later on. An uninterrupted clash between the two exciting teams is on the cards. As per AccuWeather, the temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

TN XI vs CHA XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Anantapur has been more favorable for the batsmen. Bowlers have had an upper-hand in several encounters as well, depending on the conditions. For the upcoming battle between Titans XI and Chargers XI, fast bowlers are likely to exploit the cloudy conditions and wreak havoc with the new ball. The captain winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the most of the weather conditions.

TN XI vs CHA XI live streaming: TN XI vs CHA XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

Television audiences in India will not be able to enjoy the Andhra T20 live matches, as it is not a televised event. FanCode by Dream Sports has bagged to exclusive streaming rights for the tournament. Fans can visit the platform to catch TN XI vs CHA XI live in India. For TN XI vs CHA XI live scores, one can visit the official website of the Andhra Cricket Association and their Twitter handle.

