Women's Big Bash Sixers Vs Hurricanes Live Stream In India, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

The Sydney Sixers and the Hobart Hurricanes will take each other on in the 23rd match of the Women's Big Bash League. The Sixers vs Hurricanes match is scheduled to begin at 10:10 am IST from the North Sydney Oval, Sydney on November 7. Here are the Sixers vs Hurricanes live streaming details, how to watch Sixers vs Hurricanes live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Massive weekend ahead, get pumped!



More info on matches and tickets: https://t.co/wjo2TfU8hq pic.twitter.com/97GxpAeQwU — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 6, 2020

Women's Big Bash: Sixers vs Hurricanes preview

The Sydney Sixers have remained unbeaten in this edition of the Women's Big Bash League. After their first match against the Sydney Thunder was washed out, the Sixers came back and won their second game against last year's runners-up, the Adelaide Strikers. Coming into tomorrow's match, the Sixers will be riding a two-match winning streak, having won their encounters against the Melbourne Renegades and defending champions Brisbane Heat. They are currently in second place on the table with 8 points.

They are behind the Sydney Thunder who are also yet to lose a game this year. The Sixers will hope to maintain this lead and break their unlucky streak from last year that saw them fail to qualify for the finals for the first time in WBBL history.

On the other hand, the Hobart Hurricanes will be looking for a first time spot in the final of the WBBL. They are currently in 6th place on the table, having won just one of their three completed games. This, along with their two draws has contributed to them registering four points on the table.

Women's Big Bash Live in India: Sixers vs Hurricanes live streaming details

The WBBL live telecast of Sixers vs Hurricanes will air on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. Sixers vs Hurricanes live streaming will be available from 9:00 am IST onwards on the SonyLIV app and website. Sixers vs Hurricanes live scores can be followed on the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website and social media channels.

Women's Big Bash: Sixers vs Hurricanes pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts a mostly cloudy day with some showers in the morning. However, this period of rain should not last very long in the morning, and we should be able to get a complete 20-overs per side.

The humidity during the game, which will be at 3:40 pm local time, is predicted to be at 60% while the temperature is expected to reach 18°C. The pitch at the North Sydney Oval has looked pretty well balanced so far and is expected to remain this way.

Image Credits: Hurricanes WBBL Twitter

