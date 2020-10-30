Andhra T20 League KIN XI Vs LEG XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Kings XI and Legends XI lock horns in the 19th match of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, October 31. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 am IST. Here is a look at the KIN XI vs LEG XI live streaming info, how to watch KIN XI vs LEG XI live in India and where to catch KIN XI vs LEG XI live scores.

Andhra T20 League: KIN XI vs LEG XI live streaming info and preview

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns so far in the Andhra T20 League. Kings XI have fared much better as compared to their counterparts and are only two points behind the table-toppers, Titans XI. Having played six matches in the competition, they have lost only two of them. Legends XI were on an embarrassing losing streak as they lost their first five fixtures. The team finally earned a victory in their sixth encounter as they went over Chargers XI. It is imperative for the side to emerge victorious in this clash to stay relevant in the league.

KIN XI vs LEG XI live streaming: Weather report

The weather conditions seem to be ideal for a cricket match. It is likely to remain sunny throughout the match time, and there are no chances of rain. An uninterrupted contest is on the cards. The temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, according to Accuweather.

KIN XI vs LEG XI live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Anantapur provided assistance for both batsmen and bowlers early on. While we saw several high-scoring matches in the first leg of the competition, bowlers have been more effective in the recent matches. Considering the conditions, the captain winning the toss will look to bowl first.

KIN XI vs LEG XI live streaming: KIN XI vs LEG XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

TV audiences will not be able to catch the Andhra T20 live in India. Cricket fans who wish to follow the KIN XI vs LEG XI live in India in India, can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the official streaming partner for Andhra T20 live in the Indian sub-continent. For KIN XI vs LEG XI live scores, one can visit the Twitter page and the official website of the Andhra Cricket Association.

Source: FanCode

