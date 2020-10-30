Jofra Archer Calls Himself 'prisoner' For Being In Biosecure Bubble For 4 Months

Ace fast bowling all-rounder Jofra Archer, who is plying his trade for the Rajasthan team in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League, has had a terrific run in the tournament so far. The cricketer has dominated the battle between bat and ball with his sheer pace and has spearheaded the team's bowling line-up impeccably. Entrusted with the responsibility to provide a significant contribution with the bat down the order, the England cricketer has risen to the opportunity and made an impact in that department as well. Despsite his dream run, there is something that Archer is certainly not pleased about.

Jofra Archer restless to leave the Dream11 IPL 2020 bio-secure bubble

The 25-year-old made a shocking claim regarding his Dream11 IPL 2020 stint in a conversation with Sky Sports. He stated that he has resorted to counting days to leave the bio-secure bubble. The flamboyant cricketer feels that being in such an environment can be taxing at times. Being away from his family for such a long time has been unsettling for him.

Stressing on the importance of being able to spend time with family, Archer pointed out that he has not seen his dear ones since February, due to cricketing commitments. After the completion of the Dream11 IPL 2020, the England team is scheduled to travel to South Africa till December. Archer will be back on the road from January again with the English team.

Jofra Archer's tryst with the bio-security protocols has been problematic for the star. The speedster had to be unceremoniously dropped from England's Test against West Indies earlier this year after he breached the bio-security protocols. Several other England cricketers, including their limited-overs captain, Eoin Morgan, have expressed their concerns on players' mental health in such conditions.

Jofra Archer Dream11 IPL stats

The cricketer made his much-anticipated debut in the cash-rich league in 2018 as he was roped in by the Rajasthan unit. Since then, he has been a regular feature in the side and has appeared in 33 matches for the side. Archer has 43 wickets to his name with an impressive economy rate of 7.22.

The youngster has wreaked havoc in the camps of his opposition with his lethal bowling this season. Having played 12 matches, he has scalped 17 wickets. He is placed sixth in the list of Dream11 IPL 2020 top wicket takers.

Punjab vs Rajasthan live

The lanky speedster will be next seen in action on Friday, as Rajasthan lock horns with Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The contest is extremely crucial as it can shatter the fortunes of the losing side. The Punjab vs Rajasthan live match will commence from 7:30 pm IST on the Star Sports Network.

Source: Rajasthan team Instagram

