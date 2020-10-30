Krunal Pandya Matching Up With Brother Hardik In Style Quotient? Fans Wooed On Instagram

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is known for maintaining an elegant and charismatic persona by wielding a luxurious lifestyle. It appears that his elder brother Krunal Pandya is no less as the Mumbai all-rounder recently shared a striking picture of himself on his social media accounts. The 29-year-old seems to have taken a leaf out of his brother Hardik’s book as he managed to garner some flattering responses from his fans and followers.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Star Krunal Pandya Jumps In On 'How It Started, How It's Going' Trend

Dream11 IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya appears “out of the shadows”

Krunal Pandya is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with his brother Hardik Pandya for Mumbai’s title defence campaign in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Thursday, October 29, i.e. a day after Mumbai’s emphatic five-wicket win over Bangalore, Krunal shared a chic picture of himself on his social media accounts. In the caption, he wrote, “out of the shadows”.

Many of his fans and followers appeared to have been taken by surprise by the stunning click, as evidenced from their responses in the comments section. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Krunal Pandya’s latest social media post.

Krunal Pandya ups his style quotient with latest picture, fans react

Also Read | Krunal Pandya Challenges Fans To Makes Funny Memes Of His Expression; Watch Video

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Pleads Guilty To Breaching Dream11 IPL Code Of Conduct With Morris

A look into Krunal Pandya in Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

Krunal Pandya has played all 12 matches for Mumbai so far in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season. With the bat, he scored 95 runs at an average of 23.75. In a game against Hyderabad, he clubbed a 4-ball 20* to turbo-charge Mumbai’s innings in their death overs. Pandya has also collected five wickets with his left-arm orthodox spin.

Details about Krunal Pandya Dream11 IPL salary for 2020 season

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, Krunal Pandya became one of the 15 cricketers to be retained by the Mumbai franchise from their squad of the previous edition. The 29-year-old all-rounder was retained for ₹8.8 crore (US$1.2 million). The Krunal Pandya Dream11 IPL salary for 2020 makes him their third most expensive player of the season after skipper Rohit Sharma and younger brother Hardik Pandya.

Krunal Pandya wife Pankhuri Sharma: Couple enjoys an evening out together

Also Read | Hardik Pandya Misses 'greatest Gift' Agastya, Fans Love Father-son Picture On Instagram

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM and Krunal Pandya Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.