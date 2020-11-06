Yuzvendra Chahal Has Funniest Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli Among All; Watch Video

Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a jovial character who is renowned for his antics. The leg-spinner keeps on entertaining his teammates as well as fans on and off the field with his gimmicks. Chahal was at it once again and this time it was his birthday wish for skipper Virat Kohli that left everyone in stitches.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli birthday celebrations described in witty way by Bangalore; see pictures

Yuzvendra Chahal's wish for Virat Kohli is too good to miss

Bangalore franchise made a sweet gesture by creating a heart-warming video where all the members of the team and coaching staff are seen wishing the Indian captain on his 32nd birthday. Bangalore had organised a party on a cruise to celebrate the franchise's entry into the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Incidentally, Kohli's birthday was on the following day, which meant that the Men in Red and Gold had two reasons to celebrate.

The video was shown to Virat Kohli during the party where his wife Anushka Sharma was also present along with the entire Bangalore contingent. Everyone had really sweet things to say about him, however, it was Chahal whose wish stole the show The Bangalore spinner started by wishing Kohli and then reminded him that he has turned 32. Chahal further jokingly said that he still has 30 hundreds to reach the 100 centuries mark and he was hopeful that the Bangalore skipper would reach there before his next birthday. In the end, Chahal also wished Kohli for the new journey that he is set to begin in January by becoming a father.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli birthday: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh lead cricket fraternity's wishes

Meanwhile, Kohli's side will now take on David Warner's team in the Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi. Interestingly, these two teams had last met in the playoffs when the two competed in the 2016 final. Back then, it was Hyderabad who emerged victorious by lifting the trophy. Virat Kohli's side has a great opportunity to avenge that defeat.

ALSO READ | Bangalore vs Hyderabad Eliminator: Padikkal 28 runs away from achieving big Dream11 feat

Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats

Virat Kohli's records and stats in the cash-rich league are second to none. The stylish right-hander has been one of the most consistent players in the history of the tournament, having churned out runs season after season. The Bangalore captain is the leading run-scorer in the history of the Dream11 IPL. The Kohli Dream11 IPL stats include the 5,872 runs he has scored in 191 matches at a healthy average fo 38.37 and a decent strike-rate of 130.80.

Kohli has also been in tremendous form in the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020. After making a slow start to the tournament, Kohli picked up and has now scored 460 runs in 14 matches at a brilliant average of 46.00 which includes three fifties. His form will be crucial for his side if they are to beat Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma posts picture with Virat Kohli on his 32nd birthday, fans react with awe

SOURCE: YUZVENDRA CHAHAL INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.