Andre Fletcher Stuns Fans As WI Batsman Smashes 'no-look' Sixes In BBL 2020 Game: WATCH

The tenth edition of the Big Bash League got underway on Thursday, December 10 with Hobart Hurricanes locking horns with defending champions Sydney Sixers in the tournament opener. It was the Hurricanes who defeated the Sixers by 16 runs to start their BBL 2020 campaign in grand fashion. The first couple of days of the competition was filled with thrill and drama galore with some brilliant cricket on display.

Andre Fletcher impresses Twitterati with 'no-look' six

The second match saw Melbourne Stars going up against Brisbane Heat where it was the Stars who won by six wickets as they comprehensively chased a modest target of 126. During the chase, Stars' opener Andre Fletcher couldn't score big as he was dismissed for just 12 runs. However, despite failing Fletcher grabbed the headlines by hitting a spectacular ‘no-look’ six.

Fans got the opportunity to witness the incredible shot during the third over bowled by Xavier Bartlett. The right-arm speedster bowled a length ball which Fletcher dispatched for a huge maximum over the mid-wicket. However, it was his style of not looking towards the ball after hitting that impressed fans, as well as, commentators Adam Gilchrist and Brett Lee.

He's back in the pavilion now, but how about this no-look six from The Spiceman 😲😝



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/R988Oycnnt — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 11, 2020

The Twitterati was in awe of the Andrew Fletcher six. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the West Indian for the exceptional shot and flair. Here's a look at some of the best reactions.

Outrageous amounts of flair 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cx4Nen2CMy — Players' Lounge (@PlayersLounge__) December 11, 2020

Oh !! Great Westindies power House . — Gautam Saharan (@SaharanGautam) December 11, 2020

Confidence on Carribbean Power ⚡⚡⚡#BBL10 — Axel Blaze (@axelblazelove) December 11, 2020

The West Indians make cricket the best sport in the world — GrouseDad (@Confusedbytech1) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, the Stars had a rather easy chase which seemed improbable after one stage when they were reduced to 34/3. Skipper Glenn Maxwell (46 off 26 balls) and Hilton Cartwright (46 off 42 balls) ensured that the Stars didn't lose the plot as they won the game by six wickets.

BBL 2020 live stream details and where to watch Big Bash live in India?

The BBL 2020 broadcast rights in India are with Sony Sports Network. The Big Bash live in India will be telecastED on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To catch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

Melbourne Stars squad 2020

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher.

