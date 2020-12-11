STA Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Melbourne Stars will lock horns with Sydney Thunder in Match 3 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The STA vs THU match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The STA vs THU live match is scheduled to commence at 10:35 AM IST on Saturday, December 12. Here, we take a look at STA vs THU live scores, STA vs THU match prediction and STA vs THU playing 11.
This will be the first match for Sydney Thunder in this year's competition and they will be eager to get off to winning start. Apart from skipper Callum Ferguso, the team boasts of players like Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales who are capable of providing a strong start at the top. The likes of Daniel Sams and Ben Cutting are handy all-rounders, while New Zealand pacer Adam Milne will be looking to get among wickets.
This time tomorrow... 💚⚡️#ThunderNation #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/giRqpfmleY— Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) December 11, 2020
The Stars, led by Glenn Maxwell, made a good start to their campaign after beating Brisbane Heat in their first game on Friday. Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up 4 wickets for 10 runs and inflicted 2 run outs in the match too. Dilbar Hussain picked up 2 wickets as well, making these 2 again players to watch out for.
STA: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nick Larkin, Ben Dunk (WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake, Dilbar Hussain
THU: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Matthew Gilkes(WK), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Arjun Nair, Adam Milne, Chris Tremain, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett
Hilton Cartwright
Nathan Coulter-Nile
Usman Khawaja
Callum Ferguson
As per our STA vs THU Dream11 prediction, STA should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The STA vs THU Dream11 prediction, top picks and STA vs THU Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STA vs THU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
