Michael Clarke SNUBS Steve Smith Again, Suggests Pat Cummins As Australia's Next Captain

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has his say on who could be Tim Paine’s successor and be named Australia’s next Test team captain. The topic of Australia’s captaincy has been in the news since last week as Matthew Wade was given the chance to lead the Aussies in the second T20 international against India ahead of Steve Smith. Clarke has provided his opinion and shared how clear he is of his thoughts in regards to the same.

Michael Clarke speaks his mind on the next Test captain

While many fans and pundits believe that Steve Smith should be given the responsibility again, Michael Clarke feels Pat Cummins should lead Australia across all formats. Steve Smith was Australia’s Test captain for over 3 years before he was stripped off his duties due to the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town.

Pat Cummins, on the other hand, was recently given the role of vice-captain role in the Australian Test team. Michael Clarke was all praises for the move and went on to say how it is a great opportunity for the fast bowler to develop his leadership skills while playing under Tim Paine and Aaron Finch in Test and ODIs respectively.

Why Pat Cummins?

Speaking with AAP, Clarke revealed how Pat Cummins (Patty) is ready for the role, although he acknowledged how Finch and Paine are doing a great job and that gave Cummins the opportunity to watch, learn, sit back and see how the fast bowler feels about the role. Michael Clarke goes on to add how the fast bowler will hopefully get an opportunity along the way to captain in certain games where he can experience a few different things.

If Pat Cummins is named as the successor of Tim Paine, it would be a landmark decision taken by Cricket Australia in its history. Australia has not had a fast bowler captain them in the last 60 + years as Ray Lindwall was the last fast bowler to captain Australia. He took charge of the Australian team for one Test in India way back in 1956.

Clarke went on to add how he feels confident seeing the Australian pacer being handed such an important role in the team. He adds how there's so much cricket these days which could lead to batsmen and bowlers getting injured. Clarke says that players will have to be rested and it’s important to have options. He said that his preference would be to see the right person for the captaincy job is the most important and does not depend if the player is a batter or bowler.

India vs Australia 2020 series

Currently, Pat Cummins will be preparing himself for the India vs Australia 2020 Test matches as the Border-Gavaskar trophy will see both the teams compete in 4 Test matches. The first India vs Australia pink ball Test is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval starting on December 17.

