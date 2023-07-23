Andre Russell Acts With Utmost Gesture Towards Youngster Who Got Struck By A Ball | WATCH

Los Angeles Knight Riders had to face a heavy defeat to Washington Freedom on Friday in the Major League Cricket (MLC 2023) at Church Street Park in Morrisville. Freedom dominated the match after a great display of cricket and Knight Riders also had a moment that was respectful in the cricketing world. WAF won the toss and decided to bowl and LAKR went on to make 175/7 in the T20 match.

3 things you need to know

Washington Freedom won the match by 6 wickets and 11 balls

Andre Russell was the man of the match

Russell made 70 of 37 balls

Also Read: Marnus Labuschagne Reveals His Discontent Despite A Towering Ton During 4th Ashes Test

Andre Russell checks on a kid after ball hits him | WATCH

On July 22, the Los Angeles Knight Riders' official Twitter account tweeted this touching incident, which drew a lot of attention and praise for Russell's thoughtful act. Russell's efforts epitomised the true spirit of sportsmanship and affection despite the disappointment of losing. During the match's frantic and exciting action, one of Russell's outstanding strokes cleared the long-off boundary at a distance of 86 metres. Sadly, it was because of this particular shot that a little fan was unfortunate enough to be struck in the head.

Dre Russ made sure to check on the kid who took a blow to his head from one of his sixes in Morrisville 💜



We’re glad the impact wasn’t too bad, and the li’l champ left with a smile and some mementos for a lifetime.#LAKR #LosAngeles #WeAreLAKR #MLC23 #AndreRussell @Russell12A… pic.twitter.com/EtLO5z2avx — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 22, 2023

Russell showed exemplary sportsmanship and concern by personally checking on the youngster after the game. Along with a consoling hug, he also extended an offer of some autographed merchandise. Russell gave the child polite advice to keep an eye on the ball for future reference.

Andre Russell displayed masterclass batting despite losing

The MLC game at Church Street Park in Morrisville between the Los Angeles Knight Riders and the Washington Freedom saw Andre Russell in action. Russell, the star LAKR player, put on an outstanding display in the game. the batsman known for his strength, smashed six fours and six sixes in his quick 70 runs off just 37 balls.

[Andre Russell attempts to play a shot for the Kolkata Knight Riders during an IPL game; Image: AP]

In addition to the thrilling cricket played during this match between the Los Angeles Knight Riders and the Washington Freedom, Andre Russell's touching act of kindness made it particularly memorable. It served as a moving reminder that cricket is a sport that fosters camaraderie and altruism in addition to being a competitive one.

Also Read: Nitin Menon surprises everyone as he takes review on his own, Bhogle says 'bit unusual'