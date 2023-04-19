Mumbai Indians emerged victorious by 14 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the MI vs SRH IPL 2023 match. It was Cameron Green's innings with the bat and Arjun Tendulkar's last-over heroics with the ball which led the team to a third consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League 2023. However, MI ended up winning the match, onfield umpire Nitin Menon did something which even shocked cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle during the commentary.

While Arjun Tendulkar came into the bowl in the third over of the second innings, on the fourth he bowled a ball that was outside the off stump to which Rahul Tripathi tried to glance the ball and get four runs through the fine leg region. Tripathi ended up missing the ball and it went straight to the wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. Kishan and Arjun appealed for an edge on which umpire Nitin Menon was unsure and sent it upstairs during the IPL 2023 match. After the review, it was clear the ball had not hit anything and it was considered not out.

Now, the main thing that surprised the fans was if the umpire was unsure about any decision it would have been up to MI or SRH to take the review but in this case, it was Nitin Menon who reviewed the decision and went upstairs. This surprised cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and seeing the decision he said, "A bit unusual" on air.

Twitter surprised after Nitin Menon's shocking decision

The fans on Twitter were surprised by Nitin Menon's shocking decision during Arjun Tendulkar's second over and came up with different reactions to the incident.

Coming back to the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad were not able to get past Mumbai Indians' target of 193 and ended up losing the match by 14 runs.