MI New York, LA Knight Riders Name MLC 2023 Squads; Russell, Narine, Rashid, Unmukt & More

The inaugural season of the Major League Cricket will kick off in less than a month's time in the United States of America. MLC 2023 is America's first ever professional T20 league and will be played from July 13 to July 30. Among the six participating teams, MI New York and LA Knight Riders revealed their complete squads for the MLC 2023 on Wednesday.

3 Things You Need To Know

MLC 2023 will see participation of several international T20 superstars

Three out of the six MLC teams are owned by IPL franchise owners

Upto six overseas players are allowed to feature in each team’s playing XIs

Which are the six participating teams in Major League Cricket?

The six participating teams in the MLC are Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom. Out of the six, LA Knight Riders, MI New York and Texas Super Kings are owned by IPL team owners. The LA Knight Riders are owned by Mumbai Indians, while LA Knight Riders by the Knight Riders Group and the Texas Super Kings by the Chennai Super Kings.

MI New York, LA Knight Riders announce star-studded MLC 2023 squads

MI New York and LA Knight Riders were the first of the six teams to announce their squads for the inuagral Major League Cricket season. Speaking about the top players set to feature in the teams on the website, MLC said, “tar players set to take part include Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, West Indians Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, Australians Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Finch, England's Jason Roy, South Africans Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, Sri Lankans Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka, and New Zealand’s Trent Boult and Glenn Phillips”.

Here’s the look at the squads lists released by both teams

More about the MLC 2023 squads

Each of the six MLC teams is allowed to have nine international players on its roster, with upto six player allowed to feature in the match-day squads. At the same time, ten domestic players are allowed to be on the roster at all times. Meanwhile, only five domestic player are allowed to feature in the playing XIs.