David Warner, Vijay Shankar Name 3 Indian Cricketers Who Are Often Late In SRH Team Bus

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner took a break from TikTok to chat with his Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Vijay Shankar on 'Warner's Corner'. The video of the conversation was tweeted by SRH on its official handle on Monday. David Warner TikTok videos recently crossed the 89 million view and the Australian opener celebrated the 89 million view milestone with a thank you message to his loyal fans and supporters.

The David Warner TikTok experiment has worked wonders as the opener has developed into one of the most entertaining sports personalities on the popular app in recent months.

David Warner, Vijay Shankar reveal the name of cricketers who are late for the team bus

During the conversation, David Warner said that he thinks that SRH's left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed is the player who is always late to make it to the team bus. David Warner, while giving an example, said that If the team has to leave at 9 AM, then Khaleel Ahmed will board the bus at 9:15 AM and greet everyone.

Vijay Shankar then said that Deepak Hooda and Barinder Sran were late too during their IPL 2016 title winning season. David Warner laughed and agreed with the all-rounder during their conversation.

David Warner and Vijay Shankar's IPL career

David Warner is one of the most prolific run-getters in the history of IPL with 4,706 runs from 126 matches. He also has 4 IPL centuries to his name and led SRH to IPL glory in 2016.

Vijay Shankar made his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings in 2014. However, he only got to play one match for the team. In 2016, Vijay Shankar was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The all-rounder has played 33 matches in the IPL and has scored 557 runs. Shankar has picked up two wickets in his IPL career as well.

While former cricketers have backed the IPL to happen in place of T20 World Cup in case the tournament gets postponed, it was reported recently that the UAE Cricket Board has reportedly confirmed its offer to host the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the high-octane tournament is moved out of India. The final call on the T20 World Cup will be taken in the ICC meeting on Wednesday.

