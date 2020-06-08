Rahul Dravid's Historic 233 Ranked 3rd Amongst Best Test Innings In Australia Since 2000

Former Indian cricket captain Rahul Dravid recently made a cut into an illustrious list churned out by cricket.com.au. By making an exclusive Top 20 club, the website is chronicling the top 20 batting performances played ‘Down Under’ between the years 2000 and 2020. For his ambitious 233 in the 2003 Adelaide Test, Cricket Australia placed Rahul Dravid at No.3, i.e. above the likes of Sachin Tendulkar’s Sydney masterclass and Virender Sehwag’s adventurous 195 in Melbourne during the same tour.

Rahul Dravid 233: Cricketer’s match-winning effort lands him in an exclusive club

A Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team toured Australia in 2003-04 for a four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series. While the first Test ended in a draw, the Australian batsmen plundered runs at will against the Indian bowlers in Adelaide, reaching 400 before stumps on Day 1. Chasing a massive first-innings total of 556, the Indian batting faltered and abated to 85-4 at one stage, thus leaving Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman to stage a colossal rescue effort for the title holders.

Rahul Dravid went on with his business by tirelessly defying the Australian bowlers on Days 2 and 3 of the match, scoring an imperial 233 built on determination and resilience. His monumental 446-ball effort reduced the first-innings gap between the two teams and saved India from what seemed as a certain follow-on at one stage. His knock was laced with 23 boundaries and a six with which he brought up his 200. The stylish right-handed batsman then backed his first-innings recital with another handful 72* on Day 5 to anchor India to a successful run-chase.

Rahul Dravid 233: The hub of India’s four-wicket win at Adelaide, watch video

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2003/04: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting

During the course of the match, Australia's premier batsman Ricky Ponting also scored a stroke-filled 242. However, Ponting’s epic double ton got overshadowed by Rahul Dravid’s 233 and 72* that yielded an Indian win. In the final Test of the same tour, Indian batting icon Sachin Tendulkar struck form at the Sydney Cricket Ground to score his then highest Test score of 241*. Additionally, in the third Test, Virender Sehwag flayed the Australian attack with a rebellious 195 to light up Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar’s 241 and Virender Sehwag’s 195 also made the list of best Test knocks played in Australia since 2000. While Tendulkar’s Sydney masterclass was placed at number 6, the dashing Indian opener found himself at number 19.

