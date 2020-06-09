Andrew Symonds Turns 45: Yuzvendra Chahal Rubbishes 'arrogant' Label On Aussie All-rounder

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds announced his international retirement in 2012. The cricketer was an integral member of the Australian line-up that won back-to-back World Cups in 2003 and 2007. In a career decorated with much glory but also marred with its share of controversies, Andrew Symonds made a brief appearance for Mumbai Indians through the 2011 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In his one-season stint, the burly Queenslander apparently developed a close friendship with Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Andrew Symonds birthday: Yuzvendra Chahal talks about friendship with all-rounder

Andrew Symonds turned 45 on Tuesday. To commemorate the Andrew Symonds birthday occasion, Oaktree Sports recently took to their social media platforms and shared a clip from 2018 when Yuzvendra Chahal made an appearance on the show. The recent post by the popular sports media agency highlights the segment when the spinner talked about his friendship with Andrew Symonds in detail.

In the video, Yuzvendra Chahal stated that he first met Andrew Symonds during IPL 2011. Chahal, who was only 21 at the time, says that he developed a close bonding with the all-rounder as the two cricketers often spent time together during their Mumbai Indians training camps. The Indian player further revealed that even after all these years, he still receives messages from Andrew Symonds and ex-his wife Brooke Symonds. Chahal later admitted that whenever he tours Australia with the Indian team, he goes on fishing trips with the former all-rounder and is often treated with Butter Chicken at their house.

Yuzvendra Chahal also dismissed off the arrogant label that has been placed on Andrew Symonds by several fans and media. While praising the Australian, he added that the cricketer is actually often misunderstood by many.

Andrew Symonds birthday: Yuzvendra Chahal praises Andrew Symonds, watch video

Andrew Symonds: A sneak peek into his career

Andrew Symonds made his Australian debut in 1998 and played his last international match in 2009. During the course of his journey, the two-time World Cup-winning cricketer played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20I matches. Apart from his numerous achievements in the Australian colours, Andrew Symonds also tasted IPL success by winning the 2009 tournament for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers.

Image credits: Yuzi_chahal23