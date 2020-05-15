Rashid Khan Confesses About Having Expected Mumbai Indians And NOT SRH To Pick Him In IPL

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is one of the best spinners in the world at the moment. His deceiving leg-breaks and bamboozling googlies have made life tough for batsmen all around the world. Rashid Khan has become a household name due to his exploits in T20 cricket.

Rashid Khan expected Mumbai Indians to pick him up at the IPL 2017 auction

Rashid Khan made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in IPL 2017 as a 19-year-old and immediately made an impact for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side. In 2017, Rashid Khan picked up 17 wickets in just 14 matches and emerged as one of the bowlers of the tournament. In his three seasons with SRH so far, the leg-spinner has accounted for 55 wickets in 46 matches. He is also yet to miss a match for his side ever since he made his debut.

Recently, in a chat with cricket commentator Jatin Sapru, Rashid Khan made a huge revelation about the IPL 2017 auction. Rashid Khan revealed that Mumbai Indians (MI) were planning to pick him at the auction. Rashid Khan said that he received a message from his brother stating that Mahela Jayawardene (the then Mumbai Indians coach) will pick him as he had dismissed him and Kumar Sangakkara in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) earlier that year.

Eventually, there was a bidding war for him in the auction and the SRH brought him for a whopping amount of ₹4 crore. Rashid Khan further said that when his bid started, he was totally shocked and surprised. He added that when the bid started to increase, he was totally blank. Rashid Khan went on to say that it was his most memorable day.

Rashid Khan picks Hardik Pandya over Virat Kohli and David Warner as the toughest batsmen to bowl to

Rashid Khan has entangled several batsmen with his spin but there are batsmen who he finds the toughest to bowl to. In the same chat, Rashid Khan named three such batsmen. The SRH star surprisingly snubbed the likes of Virat Kohli and David Warner as he named Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Hardik Pandya. Rashid Khan has bowled to the hard-hitting trio in the IPL.

IMAGE COURTESY: RASHID KHAN INSTAGRAM