Mumbai Indians Beat CSK By 1 Run On May 12, 2019 To Clinch Record 4th IPL Title: Watch

The much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season was slated to commence on March 29 with a match between Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced all worldwide cricketing activities to come to a standstill. With no cricket coverage on offer, the official social media pages of Mumbai Indians continue to entertain their fans by posting about some of their victorious memories from their previous (IPL 2019) edition.

Mumbai Indians complete one year post IPL 2019 win

On May 12, 2019, Mumbai Indians defeated CSK in a thrilling final to claim their fourth IPL title. To commemorate the first anniversary of their 2019 achievement, Mumbai Indians took to their social media accounts and uploaded some of their after-match celebrations of the players. In one of the video, captain Rohit Sharma can be seen posing for the cameras by lifting the trophy.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma celebrating IPL 2019 win, watch video

Still holding the 🏆 close to our 💙#OnThisDay in 2019, we made it 🏆X4️⃣ in the IPL 😉#OneFamily @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/EHQVLEmOku — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2020

Rohit Sharma’s captaincy journey with Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma joined the Mumbai Indians franchise in the 2011 edition of IPL and was appointed as their captain mid-way into the 2013 season. Their fortunes turned for the good as the Mumbai-based T20 unit lifted their first-ever IPL trophy that season. India’s limited-overs vice-captain then led Mumbai Indians to further triumphs in 2015, 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Mumbai Indians vs MS Dhoni in IPL finals

Interestingly, MS Dhoni was at the receiving end of all of Mumbai Indians' title wins in the finals. While MS Dhoni was CSK’s captain in their runners-up campaign to Rohit Sharma and co. in 2013, 2015 and 2019, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman represented Rising Pune Supergiant in their defeat during the 2017 IPL final.

