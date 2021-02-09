India Vs England 2021: Visitors Aim To Break Ashes Rivals Australia's 16-year-old Record

The England cricket team showcased a dominant brand of cricket against host India at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium to register a famous victory. While several teams have struggled to perform consistently in subcontinent conditions, the Joe Root-led side have fared significantly well in their recent endeavors in the region. England now have won six consecutive matches in Asia after beating India by 227 runs in the Test series opener, and they are in contention to claim a prominent record as well.

India vs England 2021: England on the cusp of levelling Australia's stunning record

Australia currently hold the record for most successive wins in Asian conditions. The Australian cricket team earned seven back-to-back victories in Asia from 2002 to 2004, which was predominantly under Steve Waugh with some contributions from Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist as well. England inch closer to their arch-rivals' record as they now have earned six victories on the trot in Asia.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Compelling Comparison Between Virat Kohli And Viv Richards

England first beat Sri Lanka 3-0 back in 2018 and backed it up with another fabulous performance against the same opposition earlier this year by comprehensively whitewashing them in a two-match Test series. After winning the Chennai encounter, England just need one victory to equal Australia's long-established achievement.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin Lauded For Bravery After Jofra Archer Blows, Fans Worry About Spinner's Fitness

India vs England 2021: Joe Root and co. outperform India to win the opening Test

England were on a rampage in Sri Lanka, where they outclassed their opponents comfortably. Test captain Joe Root emerged as the star with the bat in the series, and he capitalized the same momentum against India as well. The visitors posted a humongous total of 578 after electing to bat first. Joe Root crossed the 100-run mark for the third time in a row and scored a marvelous double century to set the tone of the game.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Calls 2008 Chennai Hundred Vs England 'Most Meaningful' Of His Career

With all three results possible on the final day of the Test, the clash promised to be an exhilarating one. However, England's veteran pacer James Anderson bowled spectacularly to dismiss a well-set Shubman Gill and India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in a single over, to give his team an edge over the home side. India ultimately were bundled out for 192 in the final innings, and lost the crucial game by 227 runs. England, with the win, also ended India's 21-year-old unbeaten run at the venue.

A huge win over India in the first Test has propelled England to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings 👀#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/8AaC8XMrjr — ICC (@ICC) February 9, 2021

Joe Root centuries in Tests

England's red-ball captain, Joe Root, has emerged as one of their most prolific run-scorers in the longer format. The star batsman has featured in 100 Test matches for England and has 20 centuries to his name. While he has often been criticized for throwing his wicket away after a promising start, the player looks to be in scintillating touch lately.

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane's Place In Indian Team Questioned After Another Failure In Home Tests

Root became the first player in the sport's history to score tons in his 98th, 99th and 100th Tests. No other player has ever managed to achieve the feat. The 30-year-old also became the eighth non-Asian batsman to score three hundreds in three consecutive games in Asia.

England squad for India Tests 2021

England squad for India Tests 2021: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.