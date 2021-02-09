Michael Vaughan Wonders Whether India Made Joe Root Feel Special In His 100th Test

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has taken a subtle jibe at Team India after their mammoth 227-run loss against England in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

'Can anyone confirm ?': Michael Vaughan

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan wrote that Team India had gifted a signed shirt to veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon for his 100th Test at the end of the Gabba win and the ex-English batsman then wondered whether his country's Test captain Joe Root who had also featured in his 100th Test match at Chepauk receive one as well after India's defeat in the series-opener.

The cricketer-turned-cricket pundit then added that he was unsure of the same and wanted confirmation from someone.

India gifted @NathLyon421 a signed shirt for his 100th Test at the end of the Gabba Win ... Did @root66 receive one today after the loss ?? Not sure if it happened ? Can anyone confirm ? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 9, 2021

After going through the 2005 Ashes series-winning skipper's tweets, even the netizens came forward to have a gala time on social media. Here are some of the reactions.

It’s coming — nads (@nadsbox) February 9, 2021

Nice one 😂 — Optimuskrish (@optimuskrish) February 9, 2021

Very good question sir — pradeep sharma (@pradeep71014883) February 9, 2021

Ouchhhh 😂😂😂 — Talal Farid Khan (@TFK___) February 9, 2021

Confirm with root — Bhushan Ranka (@RankaBhushan) February 9, 2021

A memorable 100th Test match for Joe Root

Root, who was making his 100th appearance in the longest format of the game meant business right from the word 'Go'. The elegant number three batsman has led his team from the front by batting responsibly after the visitors won the toss and decided to bat first. Even though, he did look a bit uncomfortable when he started, it was just a matter of time before he brought his A-game forward once he was set as the 30-year-old toyed around with Team India's famed bowling attack.

He was rewarded for his grit & determination as he notched up his fifth double-century in the longest format. The 30-year-old was eventually dismissed for 218 after being trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Shahbaz Nadeem.

Root then proceeded to play an impactful knock in the second innings on a difficult batting surface where he scored a precious 40 as England were bundled out for 178 and set India a target of 420 runs. The reigning English Test captain t was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding batting performances in both innings.

