Anil Kumble Urges Everyone To Secure An 'outright Win' Over The Global Pandemic; Watch

Anil Kumble came forward and urged everyone to be strong and fight the global pandemic. The deadly COVID-19 has made a huge impact and has brought the entire world to a standstill.

'An outright win': Anil Kumble

"I take this opportunity to thank all the corona warriors, be it the doctors, nurses, the attenders, the sanitation workers, volunteers, the government workers, police. All of you have been doing a great job. They have been great, selfless. They are at risk taking care of patients, so hats off to them," said Anil Kumble in a video that was posted by him on his official Twitter handle.

''If we have to fight this coronavirus pandemic, we have to be in this together. It's like a Test match, cricket Test matches are of five days. But this has been longer. Cricket Test matches consist of two innings each, but this can be even more. So don't be complacent that we had a slender lead in the first innings because the second innings can be really rough. We have to win this battle, it cannot be won just by a first-innings lead, we need to win this battle by registering an outright victory," the spin legend added.

Anil Kumble in IPL 2020

The third-highest wicket-take in Test cricket was appointed as the head coach as well as the Director of Cricket Operations by Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings locking horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium which has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.