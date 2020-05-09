Inzamam-ul-Haq Claims NZ Players Cried, Hosts Traumatised For 7 Days After 2002 Blasts

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq is widely regarded as of the greatest Pakistani batsmen of all time. The burly right-hander scored over 20,000 international runs across his 16-year journey (1991-2007) as a Pakistani player. As a young 22-year old, Inzamam-ul-Haq was one of the integral members of the Pakistani unit that lifted the 1992 World Cup in Australia.

Inzamam-ul-Haq 329: Blasts in Karachi

In 2002, the New Zealand cricket team toured Pakistan to play a two-match Test series. However, the tour was cut short due to a bomb blast near the New Zealand team hotel in Karachi, just two hours prior to the start of the second Test. Taking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam-ul-Haq recalled the incident while speaking about his highest Test knock of 329 during that series.

Inzamam-ul-Haq 329: Cricketer recalls impact on players

In the video, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that even though none of the cricketers were injured, it was a “scary day” for everyone. The former Pakistani captain said that his hotel room was near the blast zone and he considers himself “lucky” for not being there at the time as the glasses on the window panes broke and went on the opposite side. He further stated that when he went down, he saw the New Zealand players crying in the swimming pool as they feared for their safety. He also said that Pakistani team players were themselves traumatised for a week after the incident.

Inzamam-ul-Haq 329: Inzamam-ul-Haq recalls Karachi blasts, watch video

Inzamam-ul-Haq 329: A recap of his Lahore epic

While the tour was cut short due to the blasts in Karachi, the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand went ahead as per schedule in Lahore between May 1 and May 3 in 2002. In the match, Inzamam-ul-Haq registered his highest Test score of 329 from just 436 deliveries. His nine-and-a-half-hour stay at the crease included 38 boundaries and nine sixes.

Fiery speedster Shoaib Akhtar was also a part of the playing XI where he ran through the New Zealand batting order in their first innings. Shoaib Akhtar claimed figures of 6-11 in 8.2 overs to register his best bowling figures ever in Test cricket. Pakistan eventually won the match by an innings and 324 runs and secured the series 1-0.

