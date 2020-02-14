U-19 Star Ravi Bishnoi Can't Wait To Learn From Spin Great Anil Kumble During IPL

India's U-19 spin sensation Ravi Bishnoi has revealed that he was very excited for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to commence as it would give him an opportunity to work in close quarters with spin legend Anil Kumble. The leg-spinner proved to be one of the best finds for the Boys in Blue during this year's campaign as he wrecked through the opposition with his baffling deliveries. Close to being the hero of the U-19 World cup finals against Bangladesh, Ravi Bishnoi picked up four wickets - putting pressure on the young Tigers and choking them before he exhausted his quota of overs.

'Can't wait to pick on Kumble sir's brains'

Speaking to IANS, Ravi Bishnoi said that he couldn't contain his excitement as he will be getting an opportunity to work closely with Anil Kumble and will be able to work on finer areas in his bowling. Talking about finishing the World Cup as the highest wicket taker, Ravi Bishnoi said that he hadn't aimed for the records and was playing for the team and to ensure to that the side returned home with the trophy. Ravi Bishnoi was caught in an ugly spat post the finals and was even reprimanded for the same along with two other Bangladesh cricketers. The leg spinner refused to comment on the issue. Ravi Bishnoi said that the IPL and the World cup were two gigantic platforms that were stepping stones for youngsters.

Charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code

Three Bangladeshi players; Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan and two Indian players; Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were charged with violating Article 2.21 of the code, whilst Bishnoi received a further charge of breaching Article 2.5. All five players have accepted the sanctions proposed by ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Match Referee Graeme Labrooy. Bishnoi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, was slapped with a further two demerit points for using "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das. All charges were levelled by on-field umpires Sam Nogajski and Adrian Holdstock, third umpire Ravindra Wimalasiri as well as fourth umpire Patrick Bongani Jele.

