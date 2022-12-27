Anrich Nortje Strikes Warner's Helmet With 155kph Bullet Delivery; Here's How He Reacted

Australian opener David Warner is currently playing his 100th Test match, where he smashed a double century to mark the career milestone. Warner scored a double ton in the second Test match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). With the feat, Warner became only the second batsman after former England captain Joe Root to score a double century in the 100th Test match. However, Warner was forced to retire in pain after he injured himself during his celebration for the double century.

Warner reached the 200-run mark with the help of 16 boundaries and two sixes. He scored an unbeaten 200 off 254 balls before retiring hurt. Meanwhile, Warner also faced a few deadly deliveries from South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje during his 100th Test innings. One of the deliveries bowled at 155 kmph speed and hit Warner on the helmet. Nortje bowled the bullet delivery in the 19th over of the Australian innings. The short ball flew off the helmet and went over the slips for four runs.

"The main goal today was to try and sort of get the momentum through the crease rather than jumping up. And I think doing that early on helped me to get through the crease nicely, to have that momentum at the crease. So that was my main focus for the day. And eventually, it sort of started clicking and you see some of the pace without really trying too much. And then you feel like you can push a little bit more and you feel it. You feel you have got a little bit of momentum. So, once you get that momentum, you sort of ride it. You don't try and fight it. You don't force anything else as well. So it's just trying to ride the momentum. At that stage, it felt like I was in a good rhythm," Nortje said.

Warner joins Ponting in an exclusive list

Warner became the tenth player in history to score a century in his 100th Test match. In addition, Warner became the second Australian after Ricky Ponting to score a century in his 100th Test match. Ponting accomplished the feat in 2006 at Sydney Cricket Ground. Ponting, on the other hand, is the only batter in history to hit a century in both innings of his 100th Test match. Ponting also recorded his 100th Test match century against South Africa.

Australia have so far scored 386/3 in their first innings and have a 197-run lead. Travis Head and Alex Carey are still intact in the middle and will resume batting for Australia on Day 3. South Africa had earlier dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith for 14 and 85 runs, respectively. South Africa's only wicket-takers thus far in the game are Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. On Monday, South Africa were knocked out for 189 runs in their first innings.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au

