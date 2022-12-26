Dean Elgar Comes Up With Epic Reply After Lyon's Comment On Lucky Escape In 2nd Test-WATCH

South Africa captain Dean Elgar on Monday survived a freak dismissal during the first innings of the ongoing second Test match against Australia. The incident occurred on the first ball of the 13th over when Elgar defended a back-of-a-length delivery from Scott Boland, following which the ball rolled back and hit the stumps. The impact, however, was not so strong and the bails remained intact on the wickets, providing Elgar with a lucky chance.

After the incident, Australian spinner Nathan Lyon walked up to Elgar and fired a few words to distract him. Elgar, however, took the banter on a lighter note and gave an epic response to Lyon, who was forced to pull himself back to his fielding position at the point. A video of the exchange was shared on Twitter by Cricket Australia's official handle. Here's the conversation between Elgar and Lyon.

Nathan Lyon: I reckon that’s your Santa present….That’s Santa coming late I reckon.

Dean Elgar: I’ve been a good boy.

Australia vs South Africa

Australia chose to field first after winning the toss at the MCG. South Africa scored 189 runs while batting first before being dismissed by the host team. Marco Jansen led the Proteas in scoring with 59 runs off of 136 balls. Kyle Verreynne finished as the innings' second-highest run-scorer. Adding to the effort were also Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, and Theunis de Bruyn, who scored 26, 18, and 12 runs, respectively. The remaining members of the batting order were taken out for single-digit scores.

In the first innings, Green claimed five wickets for Australia, and Mitchell Starc claimed two. Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland both added one wicket to their names.

Australia then made 45/1 in 12 overs before the umpires halted play for the day. The sole Australian wicket to fall thus far belongs to Usman Khawaja, who was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for just one run. On Day 2 of the match, Australia will resume batting with David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle. At the end of Day 1's play, Warner and Labuschagne had respective batting scores of 32 and 5 runs.

Image: cricket.com.au

