Kiwis Jinxed? Loss To India New Zealand's Third Straight In Super-over

New Zealand and their bad luck with super overs continued after they tasted defeat at the hands of India in the third T20I at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. This was also the third straight occasion where the Kiwis went on to lose in a super over.

New Zealand's super over heartbreaks

The first super over that the Black Caps were involved was during that World Cup final against England which was played at Lords' in July last year. Chasing 16 for glory, Martin Guptill was run out on the final ball when he attempted that non-existent second run and even though the scores were tied, England lifted their maiden title by the virtue of the boundary count rule.

The next heartbreak came four months later when New Zealand had hosted England in a five-match T20I series. The series was tied at 2-2 heading into the decider which ended in a tie. The match was reduced to 11-overs per side and both teams gave everything they had and the winner had to be determined by a super over after both sides were tied at the identical score of 146. In the super over, England scored 17 which proved to be enough as a disciplined bowling effort from Chris Jordan restricted the Kiwis to just 8 to register a 9-run win.

The year changed but the luck did not change for New Zealand who still could not overcome their super over woes. Unfortunately for them, it was a must-win contest as they had lost the first two of the five-match series. The Black Caps made a good comeback after putting India to bat first who at once stage looked like posting a mammoth total. Chasing a total of 180, skipper Kane Williamson played an anchor's role to near perfection with an explosive 48-ball 95. However, after his dismissal, Ross Taylor could not take New Zealand past the finish line and the match ended in a tie and the Black Caps were involved in their third consecutive super over.

In the super over, Jasprit Bumrah gave away 17 runs and when India resumed their chase the Kiwi fans would have heaved a sigh of relief after the first four deliveries only yielded 8 runs. However, 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma dispatched Tim Southee into the stands in the next two deliveries to set up a famous win for the Men In Blue as they took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

(Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter)

