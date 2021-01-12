Mohammad Amir Accused By Misbah-ul-Haq Of 'making Up' Reasons For Pakistan Retirement

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq feels that senior fast bowler Mohammad Amir has "made up" circumstances with regards to his retirement from international cricket. In December the player took his decision to quit international cricket, after saying "enough is enough" as he retired from international cricket.

Amir retirement

On 17 December 2020, Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket. The left-arm fast bowler who made his first One-Day International and Test debut in July 2009 had earlier retired from Test cricket so that he could focus on the limited-overs format.

JUST IN: PCB have confirmed that Mohammad Amir has stepped down from international cricket.



🇵🇰 147 internationals

☝️ 259 wickets

🎖️ 2009 @T20WorldCup champion

🏆 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winner



What is your favourite moment of the Pakistan pace bowler? pic.twitter.com/ilUAaZxSrM — ICC (@ICC) December 17, 2020

On Monday, the Pakistan team's head coach said that the claims of Pakistan's fast bowler had blown the situation "out of proportion". He suggested how Amir was not an automatic choice for the selection committee for the team's next tour. Misbah also added how Amir should rather have gone back to playing domestic cricket so that he could improve his form.

Also Read R Ashwin Shows His Emotional Side In Response To Wife's Tweet On Him Fighting Pain At SCG

Mohammad Amir was axed from the national team for Pakistan's tour of New Zealand. The fast bowler was not a part of the team to play the Kiwis after the selection committee questioned his contribution as a senior bowler for the team in the last two years. Since 2018, Amir has claimed only seven wickets to his name in nine T20 matches. His economy has also been over 8.0 which is very poor from a team's senior fast bowler perspective.

During Pakistan's tour of England last year, Amir could not take any wickets in the 4-1 over overs that he had bowled across two matches. The Pakistan Cricket team management and selectors started doubting the player’s role in the national team set up after he was punished in the 2nd T20 and also missed the final T20.

Also Read Marnus Labuschagne Becomes 1st Australian Player To Publicly Praise India's SCG Rearguard?

Poor performances across the last two years led to the Pakistan team's head Misbah and captain Babar Azam as well as the team's selectors to opt for dropping the fast bowler from the team. However, Amir has singled out Misbah and Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis and said that he was purposefully sidelined by them.

ESPN CricInfo has quoted Misbah-ul-Haq saying that there were talks about Waqar Younis related to Amir but there is no truth in it at all. Pakistan's head coach revealed that there were six coaches as selectors, and him as the chief selector and then there was a captain. Misbah added that the idea that one person influencing the decision is absolutely not possible.

Also Read IND Vs AUS: Indian Fan Ejected From SCG Rubbishes Claims Of Racially Abusing Bumrah, Siraj

The former Pakistan batsman added that nobody was supporting Amir's selection on the basis of his performance. Misbah shared that he had no idea why Amir made up everything and tried to give this whole scenario a context that is out of proportion. He also added that Amir had a simple method in front of him which was to go back and prove his form and then get back in the team.

How much is Mohammad Amir net worth?

As per worldbiographynews.com, the Mohammad Amir net worth amounts to $3 million (₹22 crores). His net worth includes the income he receives from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his services to Pakistan cricket. He also receives a salary for playing County Cricket for Essex in England, as well as for his T20 leagues cricketing commitments like in Lanka Premier League (LPL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Also Read Steve Smith Set To Lose Lucrative IPL 2021 Contract With Rajasthan After SCG Test Antics?

Disclaimer: The above Mohammad Amir worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Mohammad Amir's worth and other details.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.