Arjun Tendulkar Bags Maiden Scalp For Mumbai, Netizens Highlight Coincidences With Sachin

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun registered his maiden scalp for Mumbai as he dismissed opener Chaitanya Bishnoi cheaply during the Syed Mushtaq Ali 2021 match against Haryana at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai on Friday. Arjun had made his debut in this contest. While the number 11 batsman did not get an opportunity to showcase his batting skills, he made amends for it when he got the ball in hand.

'Coincidence'

Arjun did not have a good first over as he conceded 15 runs. However. he showed a great character to stage a comeback in the second over and was rewarded for it as well. On the third delivery of the third over, the young all-rounder deceived southpaw Chaitanya Bishnoi to play on the leg-side but it took the inside edge of the bat and went straight into the gloves of Aditya Tare who made no mistake behind the stumps. Tendulkar Jr. picked up his maiden wicket as the opening batsman walked back with just four runs to his name.

Here's the video of Arjun Tendulkar getting his first wicket.

The netizens came forward to congratulate the Mumbai cricketer after he got his first breakthrough and at the same time, what really stands out here is that his father Sachin had played his final domestic match against the same opposition i.e. Haryana in the 2013/14 season and almost eight years later, Arjun made his senior cricket debut against Haryana and so the fans hinted at legacy. Here are some of the reactions.

First wicket for Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Jersey, he took CK Bishnoi for 4. In the first over, Arjun went for 15 runs, good comeback in his debut match. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar's last domestic match: vs Haryana

Arjun Tendulkar's first domestic match: vs Haryana — Atreyo Mukhopadhyay (@atreyom) January 15, 2021

READ: Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Mumbai Vs Haryana Live Stream, Pitch Report, Weather Update

Arjun Tendulkar makes his T20 Debut for Mumbai today in #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Sachin Tendulkar's Last FC Match Vs Haryana



Arjun's First FC Match

Vs Haryana.



Coincidence of Father & Son.



Go well, Arjun, it's not easy being the follow up act of a legend.#SMAT2021 pic.twitter.com/qhQeADrPoS — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳 Fan Club 🇮🇳 (@CrickeTendulkar) January 15, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar played his last match for Mumbai was against Haryana and Arjun Tendulkar playing his first match for Mumbai is against Haryana.



Coincidence of Father & Son. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 15, 2021

READ: Joe Root Clinches MASSIVE All-time England Record With Galle Hundred, Gets Lauded By Fans

Haryana beat Mumbai by 8 wickets

Coming back to the contest, Mumbai were bundled out for just 143 runs in the final over after electing to bat first with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (35), and middle-order batsmen Sarfaraz Khan and, Atharva Ankholekar chipping in with 30 and 37 respectively.

In reply, even though the visitors lost their openers Bishnoi and Arun Chaprana early, the middle-order duo of Himanshu Rana (75*) and, Shivam Chauhan (53*) added 117 runs for the third-wicket stand as Haryana got past the finish line by eight wickets and more than two overs to spare.

READ: Jayant Yadav Removes 3 Top Mumbai Batsmen For Ducks In 4-wicket Haul During SMAT 2021 Game

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.