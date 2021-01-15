Joe Root Clinches MASSIVE All-time England Record With Galle Hundred, Gets Lauded By Fans

England captain Joe Root brought up his 18th Test century during Day 2 of the ongoing Sri Lanka vs England series-opening Test match. Arriving at the crease at 17-2, Root launched a counter-attacking display of batting en route to forming 100-plus stands with Jonny Bairstow and Dan Lawrence. Interestingly, the English captain also achieved a unique distinction, one which was yet to be achieved by any English cricketer in their rich Test history.

Sri Lanka vs England Test: Dugout applauds Joe Root century, watch video

Plenty of encouragement and appreciation for Joe Root from the England dressing room 👏



How many will the skipper score?



#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/fE8rD9rYZK — ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2021

Sri Lanka vs England Test: Joe Root hammers Sri Lanka with majestic ton, achieves landmark

Joe Root’s 18th Test hundred is also the second of his career in Sri Lanka. Previously, the Yorkshire-based batsman scored a match-winning 124 at Kandy in November 2018. Through his latest effort, Root became the only English cricketer ever to score more than one Test century on Sri Lankan soil. Others to have done it in the past are Alastair Cook (113 in Galle in 2007 on debut), Graham Thorpe (113 in Colombo in 2001), Kevin Pietersen (151 in Colombo in 2012) and Michael Vaughan (105 in Kandy in 2013).

Starting a huge year for our Test side in style!



Scorecard: https://t.co/RfqfT5QobQ#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/W6MWKLval3 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 15, 2021

The English captain was lauded by fans on Twitter for regaining lost form with the bat. The cricketer’s previous Test century came against New Zealand at Hamilton in November 2019, i.e. nearly 14 months ago. Here is a look at some of the fans applauding Joe Root for his success over Sri Lanka in away conditions.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Joe Root's knock is now the highest Test score by an Englishman in Sri Lanka!



The skipper 👏 👏 👏#SLvENG pic.twitter.com/eWoWHtHr3A — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) January 15, 2021

Joe Root, making his comeback in fab 4 !



After many 40-50 scores, he convert into 💯

well done Joe 👍 pic.twitter.com/PQkrRCujB2 — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) January 15, 2021

Welcome back to form root, great innings 👍🏻👍🏻 — Ali Imran (@DAliImran) January 15, 2021

Looks like heading for a double. Srilankan bowlers don't seem to bother him at all. — M.K.prasad (@MKprasa86363357) January 15, 2021

A look into Joe Root centuries and overall career stats

The Joe Root career stats composes of some staggering numbers. In 97 Tests, prior to the ongoing game, the premier batsman aggregated 7,823 runs at an average of 47.99. Meanwhile, the updated Joe Root centuries section in Test cricket composes of 18 tons and 49 half-centuries.

Sri Lanka vs England live streaming details and updates

At the time of publishing, England reached 320-4 in 94 overs and they are 185 runs clear of Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 135. Joe Root is batting at 168* and he is joined by Jos Buttler.

The Sri Lanka vs England live streaming is available on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD in India. Fans who wish to watch the match online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Other than that, you can keep an eye on the SL vs ENG live scores and updates on the websites and social media channels of the English and Sri Lankan cricket boards.

