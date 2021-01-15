Jayant Yadav Removes 3 Top Mumbai Batsmen For Ducks In 4-wicket Haul During SMAT 2021 Game

Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav's terrific spell with the ball ensured that Mumbai were handed their third consecutive loss of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Having won the toss, Mumbai opted to bat first. The home team got off to a flyer as they raced to 37/0 after 3.5 overs. But Mumbai failed to capitalize on the good start they got as they lost some quick wickets and were left reeling at 61/6 after 10 overs.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal clobbers Sreesanth for two big sixes after getting sledged by pacer

Jayant Yadav demolishes Mumbai with his incredible four-fer

The destructor-in-chief for Mumbai was Yadav who grabbed four wickets inside three overs to break the backbone of the home team's batting. Notably, three Mumbai batsmen, namely Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube and Shams Mulani were dismissed by Yadav for ducks. Yadav ended his spell with impressive figures of 4/22 in his four overs. Notably, Yadav plays for the Mumbai franchise in the IPL.

ALSO READ | Is Steve Smith set to lose lucrative IPL 2021 deal with Rajasthan after SCG Test antics?

Mumbai somehow managed to score 143 before they were bowled out in 19.3 overs. Ankush Ankolekar top-scored with 37 while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with 35 and 30 respectively. In response, Haryana failed to get a good start as both their openers were sent back to pavillion inside four overs.

However, Himanshu Rana and Shivam Chauhan ensured that their side didn't lose the plot as they played some patient cricket. The two players guided Haryana to an emphatic win by chasing 143 in 17.4 overs. In doing so, Rana brought up his highest T20 score of 75 off 53 balls whereas Chauhan stayed unbeaten on 43 off 37 deliveries.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 auction: Varun Chakravarthy's emergence to push Kuldeep Yadav out of Kolkata?

This is Mumbai's third straight loss in the competition and they are yet to open their account on the points table. They are languishing at the bottom spot in Elite Group E points table. On the other hand, Haryana have won all three games that they have played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 so far and are placed second on the table behind Kerala. Mumbai are almost out of the competition and now only a miracle can save them whereas Kerala and Haryana certainly look favourites to qualify for the quarter-finals.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021 auction: Kolkata provide BIG update on ex-captain Dinesh Karthik's future

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.