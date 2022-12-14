Arjun Tendulkar Emulates Father Sachin's Historic 34-year-old Feat On Ranji Trophy Debut

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, made an impressive first-class debut as he scored a century in his maiden Ranji Trophy game for Goa on Wednesday. Arjun reached the three-digit mark in the first innings of the ongoing Elite, Group C game between Goa and Rajasthan. With the century, Arjun matched the record of his father, who also scored a century in his maiden Ranji Trophy match 34 years ago.

Sachin scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut way back in 1988, a year before he made his international debut at age 16. Sachin, who was playing for Bombay (now Mumbai), scored an unbeaten hundred against Gujarat to become the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in first-class cricket.

Arjun's maiden First-Class century

Arjun is currently intact in the middle at a score of 112 off 195 balls, which he scored with a strike rate of 57.44. His unbeaten knock is made up of 15 boundaries and two sixes. Goa are presently batting at 410/5 in 140 overs at Tea on Day 2. Arjun is batting alongside Suyash Prabhudesai, who has also scored a century and is currently unbeaten at 172 off 357 balls. The match is taking place at Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

Image: Twitter