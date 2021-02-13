Mohammed Siraj Net Worth, IPL Salary, House And Top Career Stats Of India And RCB Pacer

Indian speedster Mohammed Siraj recently made his Test debut in Australia and he celebrated the occasion by starring in a remarkable series win for his country. The same month, the cricketer found himself a spot among Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) retentions for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On the occasion of Mohammed Siraj’s rise in IPL and international cricket, here is a look at some details regarding his net worth, IPL salary as well as his personal life.

Mohammed Siraj among RCB’s retained players for IPL 2021

IPL Retention Announcement 🔊 Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for, 12th Man Army. We have retained 12 stars from our 2020 squad. 🌟🤩#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YkzSV3EUjU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

Also Read | India Vs England 2021: Visitors Aim To Break Ashes Rivals Australia's 16-year-old Record

How much is Mohammed Siraj net worth?

According to stardom1.com, the Mohammed Siraj net worth amounts to up to ₹36 crores (US$5 million) as of late 2020. His net worth comprises the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from the Hyderabad Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Hyderabad.

How much was Mohammed Siraj IPL salary?

Mohammed Siraj made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the 2017 edition of the tournament for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The speedster joined the RCB camp in 2018 and he continues to remain a part of their franchise. Ahead of the IPL 2020 season, he was retained by the RCB for ₹2.6 crores (US$365,000). According to reports, the Siraj IPL salary for the 2021 season is also speculated to be the same.

Also Read | Veteran Wicket-keeper Tim Paine Rolls His Arm Over, Gets Rewarded With A Wicket

Mohammed Siraj house and personal life

Siraj was born on March 13, 1994, in Hyderabad. Here is a look at Mohammed Siraj's house from the time when he invited several of his RCB teammates to dinner.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Wonders Whether India Made Joe Root Feel Special In His 100th Test

A look into Mohammed Siraj career stats

The Mohammed Siraj career stats in international as well as IPL cricket make for an impressive read. As of now, he has played three Tests, one ODI and three T20Is for India. The 26-year-old has collected 16 international wickets in the process.

Meanwhile, in the IPL, Siraj has played 35 matches since his debut in 2017. At an average of 27.79, the right-arm pacer has picked 39 wickets.

Also Read | 'If India Lose 2nd Test, It Would Be End Of Virat Kohli's Captaincy': Ex-England Bowler

Disclaimer: The above Mohammed Siraj net worth and IPL price are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Mohammed Siraj net worth and IPL price figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.