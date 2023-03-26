Arshdeep Singh Makes Grand Entry To PBKS Squad With John Cena's 'You Can't See Me' - WATCH

With players reuniting with their franchises for the upcoming IPL 2023, which is set to start on March 31, some entertaining scenes are emerging from the social media handles of the teams. The recent addition to the series is Punjab Kings welcoming their players on the entrance music of WWE superstars. Arshdeep Singh made his entry on the music of popular WWE superstar John Cena.

Arshdeep Singh, who will be spearheading the Punjab Kings bowling attack in the forthcoming season of IPL, has joined his franchise recently. The Kings' team saw Arshdeep's arrival as a moment to capture and hence a video has been posted on the official Twitter handle of Punjab Kings. However, what's peculiar about the video is Arshdeep is making his way to the destination on the "You can't see me" theme of one of the most prominent WWE stars John Cena.

Watch Arshdeep Singh make grand entry to PBKS squad

Here's the video posted by Punjab Kings. Watch the welcome of Arshdeep Singh, who seemingly was aware of the plan and hence went with the flow. Singh brandished the "You can't see me" signature of John Cena.

As a senior member of the PBKS team, Arshdeep Singh will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders this season. He will be the head of the fast-bowling lineup alongside Kagiso Rabada. As someone who can take the ball first up and gets the onus to contain the opposition during the death overs, Singh will have the duty of picking the wickets up-front and also bowl yorkers, in the end, to stop the opposite team from slogging in the end. With all to look forward to about Arshdeep Singh, Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2023 journey on April 1, against KKR.

Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2023: Full squad

Punjab Kings full squad for IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.